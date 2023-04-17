Did Bad Bunny Go (Sort of) Instagram Official with Kendall Jenner at Coachella? See Why Fans Think So

Are Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner getting closer to confirming their rumored romance?

The supermodel and the rapper spent some time together at Coachella over the weekend, and fans are convinced they made a low-key joint appearance on multiple videos posted to Bad Bunny's Instagram Story during the festival.

On Saturday, the 29-year-old musician shared videos of himself riding a golf cart through the festival grounds with a woman by his side — whose voice and brown hair seemed quite similar to that of Jenner, 27.

The first clip saw him singing along to a J Balvin song, while Lil Baby's music soundtracked the second Instagram Story post. In the third video, the rapper (whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) took a sharp turn, and the mystery woman can be heard saying, "You're gonna..." as her brunette locks appeared in-frame.

While the Instagram Stories have since expired, they've been shared on social media, where fans have speculated that Jenner's voice and hair appeared in the clips. "That's definitely Kendall Jenner in Bad Bunny's story," wrote one Twitter user.

Bad Bunny and Jenner were also photographed looking close in the crowd on Sunday, just days after he performed a headline set at the annual music festival.

In the photo, Jenner smiled while sporting a white T-shirt and black sunglasses as she chatted with the artist, who covered up with a black-and-white checkered bandana around his face and black sunglasses. He also wore an oversized white patterned shirt and silver hoop earrings.

"They looked very cozy together," a source told PEOPLE.

Additionally, they were seen enjoying both Rosalía and Frank Ocean's performances at the festival in fan videos shared online.

Indio, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny show some PDA at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, CA Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny BACKGRID USA 16 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner at Coachella. BACKGRID

The pair being spotted together comes after Jenner was seen cheering him on at the festival. In a video posted on TikTok by fans on Saturday, she could be seen dancing in the crowd as the singer headlined during a two-hour set the previous day.

In the clip, Jenner danced in the audience as the superstar performed his Un Verano Sin Ti smash "Después de la Playa."

Wearing a leather jacket and blue denim shorts, Jenner was surrounded by others in the crowd as she showed off a few moves, including a little spin, and smiled and clapped.

The track was the 25th and final song performed during Bad Bunny's Coachella set, which also included hits such as "I Like It" and "Moscow Mule."

Kendall Jenner attend OBB Medias Grand Opening of OBB Studio; Bad Bunny attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Kendall Jenner; Bad Bunny. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images; Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Reps for Jenner and Bad Bunny have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Jenner's support of the Puerto Rican rapper comes after the pair were reported to be "spending time together" in February.

That same month, they were spotted leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant after a reported double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber, according to TMZ.

The duo was also spotted cozying up while enjoying a horseback ride at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center in California earlier this month, as first reported by TMZ. Photos from the outing showed Jenner in front of Bad Bunny as they rode the horse together, while she also snapped a selfie.

