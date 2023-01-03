Bad Bunny Explains Why He Threw a Fan's Phone Into Water: 'Lack of Respect'

Bad Bunny is asking for respect from fans who want to take selfies with him.

After a video of the Grammy-winning rapper (born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) throwing a fan's phone into a body of water went viral on social media this week, he posted on Twitter to explain the reasoning behind his actions.

In the clip, shared on Monday, a fan approached Bad Bunny, 28, while he was walking down a street and placed her phone in his face, recording the interaction. After briefly smiling alongside the fan, the musician grabbed her phone and threw it into a nearby body of water — leaving her visibly shocked as he continues walking.

Following the unfavorable meeting, which TMZ reported took place in the Dominican Republic, the "Me Porto Bonito" musician spoke out. "The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect," began his tweet on Monday, translated from Spanish.

"Those who come and put a f---ing phone in my face, I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect, and I will treat it likewise," continued Bad Bunny.

Last week, the rapper had a series of far more positive run-ins with fans. On Dec. 27, he gave out more than 25,000 presents to fans of all ages at his Good Bunny Foundation's Bonita Tradición gift drive at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente Walker in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

According to the Good Bunny Foundation's Instagram, the organization provided fans with art supplies, sports equipment and instruments to take home with them. Food and drinks were also served at the event, which featured live music and a meet-and-greet with Bad Bunny.

Following the gift drive, he filmed part of a music video for his recent single "La Jumpa" with rapper Arcángel in Puerto Rico's Calle Loíza neighborhood, where a large crowd began to form.

Bad Bunny then treated the fans to an impromptu performance of several songs, including "Gato de Noche," "Efecto," "Me Porto Bonito" and "El Apagón," from the roof of a Gulf gas station, according to videos shared via social media.