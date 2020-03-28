Bad Bunny Gets Drag Makeover for Fierce 'Yo Perreo Sola' Music Video

Bad Bunny just dropped his “most badass” music video yet.

For the music video for his latest single “Yo Perreo Sola,” a track featured on his latest album YHLQMDLG, the Puerto Rican singer, 26, dressed in three distinct drag looks. The artistic choice coincides with the song (the title translates to “I Twerk Alone”) and its message of empowering women against men who encroach their dance floors.

“I wrote it from the perspective of a woman,” Bad Bunny (born Benito Martínez Ocasio) told Rolling Stone of the song, in which singer Nesi lends vocals. “I wanted a woman’s voice to sing it — ‘yo perreo sola’ — because it doesn’t mean the same thing when a man sings it.”

The star added: “But I do feel like that woman sometimes.”

In the vibrant music video, he dances, twerks and grinds in a number of different colorful setups, with a closing message that translates to: “If she doesn’t want to dance with you, respect her/ she twerks alone.”

Clapping back at some viewers who questioned his intentions with the video, Bad Bunny wrote on Twitter that he doesn’t owe an explanation.

“I have answers to all your questions, and defense for all your accusations, but … Who the hell are you? Not that you were my mom to give you explanations,” he tweeted. “bye.”

The artist spoke to GQ last March, opening up to the magazine about exploring gender fluidity and speaking up for causes important to him.

“I think it’s my responsibility, as a person of influence — not just as an artist but as a person — to sometimes try to do what I can,” he said at the time. “If I have the chance to say something, I will say it — but that doesn’t obligate me to always say something, or to shed light on every problem, as if I were a lawmaker.”

He added, “There’s people that appreciate what I do; there’s people that criticize it. There’s people who say, ‘Thank you for sticking up [for us], thank you for defending [this].’ There’s others that say I’m an opportunist.”