Bad Bunny Announces 29-Date Stadium Tour Kicking Off This Summer

The summer dates for Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour will come on the heels of his El Último Tour Del Mundo, running from February to April

Bad Bunny is gearing up for a busy year on the road.

The Grammy Award winner, 27, announced Monday that he's embarking on a 29-date stadium tour this summer across the United States and Latin America, sharing the news with his 37.1 million Instagram followers. "Now yes, 2022 has started," he captioned the video in Spanish.

Kicking off Aug. 5 in Orlando and running through December, Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour will feature appearances from Diplo and DJ Alesso on select dates. He also announced in the clip that he's working on new music.

Bunny's next tour will come on the heels of his spring outing El Último Tour Del Mundo, for which he is packing in 35 dates across the U.S. and Canada. The tour, which runs Feb. 9 to April 3, sold out in record time, selling 480,000 tickets and grossing $84 million in less than 24 hours.

The Puerto Rican sensation became Spotify's most-streamed artist last year for the second time in a row, racking up more than 9.1 billion streams in 2021.

He took home his first Grammy Award last March for his third album YHLQMDLG, which won best Latin pop or urban album. Bunny later raved about winning a "gringo Grammy" ("gringo" is a slang term for white) to W Magazine in May 2021.

"It was one of the more beautiful moments in my career," he said. "The recognition of an album that, for me, is very special, and which I consider one of the best albums in the latest era of reggaeton and the Latin genre."