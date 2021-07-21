Backstreet Boys Won't Rule Out a Possible Tour with *NSYNC: 'Fans Would Lose Their Mind'

The group plans on bringing their signature '90s moves back for their return to Vegas, a holiday themed residency dubbed A Very Backstreet Christmas Party

Backstreet Boys is making their return to Vegas with a holiday-themed residency, after celebrating Pride with fellow boy band *NSYNC.

And the group won't rule out a potential joint tour with their '90s pop counterpart. "I think it would just be good for the nostalgic side of it, for the fans, if we did something like that," Nick Carter says on Tuesday's episode of PEOPLE (The TV Show!).

The guys opened up about their "fabricated" feud at the time, telling PEOPLE they hope to finally put those rumors to rest. "Just to be able to do something like this together hopefully squashes all that crap that was never true in the first place," McLean, 43, said at the time. "This is about coming together."

Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson of Backstreet Boysf Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

"What's happening now is that we are realizing that we're the only ones that have gone through what we have together, and we relate to one another," Carter said. "It was a place in time, and our lives were very parallel. So, all this unity and coming together and all this love, it's really cool."

Along with Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson and Howie Dorough, they're taking the stage for 12 nights later this year, during their A Very Backstreet Christmas Party residency in Las Vegas. The limited residency comes after their sold-out Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life residency in 2017 and 2018.

In addition to some Christmas classics, the group also plans to revive some of their '90s hits, along with the '90s dance moves. "Of course you're going to see those signature moves, you have to," Littrell, 46, says. "Maybe not as gymnastic as the "Backstreet's Back" backflips and stuff like that, which was my double anyway."

