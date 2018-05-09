SpiceBoys! Backstreet Boys Transform Into Their Favorite Spice Girls Alter Egos During Concert

The Backstreet Boys recently made their concert really, really, really wanna zig-a-zig-ah.

Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, A.J. McLean and Kevin Richardson surprised fans when they dressed in full costume as their favorite Spice Girls band members during the 2018 BSB Cruise to Turks and Caicos.

“Celebrating all of the girl power that’s kept us going for 25 years. #SpiceBoys #BSBCruise2018,” the band captioned a group photo on Instagram and Twitter Tuesday.

“Sometimes ya just gotta SPICE things up,” wrote Richardson, 46, who transformed into Victoria Beckham’s Posh Spice by wearing a black blunt bob and an all-black outfit that was accessorized with oversized sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Carter, 38, channeled Baby Spice a.k.a. Emma Bunton as he sported her signature pigtails with a blonde wig and pink slip dress and white platform shoes.

Littrell, 43, was inspired by Mel C’s Sporty Spice in what looked like one of the more comfortable outfits as he layered red and orange tank tops along with black sweatpants and a brunette wig tied in a ponytail.

McLean, 40, conveyed Scary Spice, a.k.a Mel B, in her iconic leopard print jumpsuit with his patterned tank top, trousers and coat, as well as black platform boots.

Last but not least, Dorough, 44, changed into Ginger Spice by wearing a sequined version of Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress that she wore at the 1997 BRIT Awards. He completed the look with synthetic red hair and a pair of latex red platform boots.

During the show, the Backstreet Boys performed “Wannabe,” “Say You’ll Be There” and “Spice Up Your Life” as well as No Doubt’s 1995 single, “Just a Girl.”

The band’s tribute to the Spice Girls comes amid news that the British girl group will be reuniting.

“We are in the works of figuring the stuff out,” Mel B said during the U.K. talk show, Loose Women, on Tuesday.

“I don’t want to say too much. All five of us have signed with Simon Fuller. I can’t say exactly what and when but it’s all very exciting,” she said, adding that the reunion will consist of “a bit of everything.”

Adding, “If it was up to me we’d go on tour immediately. Maybe we will soon … hopefully. I’ve always said we’re definitely touring. I think I’ve just been nagging them all a bit too much. I stopped nagging and then they all said yes. I shut my mouth.”