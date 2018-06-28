Going Up? Backstreet Boys Surprise Fans with an Elevator Sing-Along of Their Classic Hits

This is the one elevator you want to get stuck on.

The Backstreet Boys gave unknowing fans the ride of their lives during a recent visit to the TRL studios, surprising MTV employees for a segment dubbed “TRelevator.”

Brian Littrell started off the prank, riding the elevator solo when three women enter wearing Backstreet Boys shirts — and immediately recognize the boy band member. They exchange a few words, but the ladies really start to lose it when Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson get on a few floors later.

Not long after, A.J. McLean and Nick Carter catch a ride, completing the fivesome — and cluing the girls in that they’re part of a staged gag.

Another woman enters the elevator shortly after, immediately exclaiming, “Oh my God! What is happening?”

After some encouragement from their fan, the entire group belted out their classic “I Want It That Way.”

But they weren’t the only fans to experience the shocking private concert. The Backstreet Boys welcomed many fans to join them in the cramped space — where they performed more of their best-known hits like “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” and “As Long As You Love Me.”

Last month, the “Larger Than Life” hitmakers released their new single “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” — their first new release in nearly five years!

“It sounds like something that we would do,” Littrell told PEOPLE exclusively about the single. “It sounds like Backstreet Boys. We’re not trying to be anything that we’re not. We’re just trying to be what we are now.”

Currently working on BSB’s upcoming album — which will have “a little bit of edge to it” — Littrell says their fans have matured over the years but remain just as passionate.

“Today is not so fanatical as it was 20 years ago or 15 years ago,” he says. “That’s because all of our fans that were 10 to 14 years old are all grown up now. They’re running businesses, they’re taxpayers, they’re the shot callers. But the reaction is very similar to the way it was many years ago. Just everyone is older now!”

He added, “It doesn’t matter how old we get, it’s still going to sound like us five singing together and that’s a good thing. We’re blessed to still be doing this for so long and be so prosperous for so many years. The fans have really done it for us.”