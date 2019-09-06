FIRST LISTEN: Backstreet Boys and Steve Aoki's Emotional New Single 'Let It Be Me'

The Backstreet Boys and Steve Aoki are teaming up for an emotional new single titled “Let It Be Me.”

Premiering exclusively with PEOPLE, the love song comes two years after the DJ first met Nick Carter in Las Vegas, where the singer hopped on stage to perform with Aoki, 41.

“Our collaboration with Steve came about in a very organic way. We had the opportunity to spend some time with Steve at his house really getting to know each other, and the song developed naturally from there,” the band tells PEOPLE in a statement.

“The message behind it is one we think everyone can relate to. It’s about working through any challenges that life brings to be with the person you love,” continues the statement. “And the importance of that message is something we really tried to show with the music video by having real couples tell their stories.”

Carter, 39, Brian Littrell, 44, Howie Dorough, 46, Kevin Richardson, 47, and AJ McLean, 41, have been busy traveling this summer on their DNA World Tour.

The band released their ninth studio album, titled DNA, earlier this year. After their four-month Las Vegas residency, Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life, came to an end on April 27, they kicked off their biggest arena trek in 18 years.

“For a group like us to still be here 25 years later is a huge testament to the music and a huge testament to our fans — the most loyal fans in the world — sticking with us the entire time and they continue to push us to strive and be better,” McLean previously told PEOPLE.

Image zoom Steve Aoki with the Backstreet Boys Caesar Sebastian

Meanwhile, Aoki says working with the Backstreet Boys on their new song felt “so organic and effortless.”

“Collaborating with a group that I’ve been listening to since I was a kid was such a memorable moment for me,” says Aoki in a statement. “This song has a beautiful message and relates to a lot of different people overcoming challenges when you love someone, and love always wins in the end. I’m really proud of this one and know it will touch a lot of people.”