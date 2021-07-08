Joey Fatone, AJ McLean, Nick Carter and Wanya Morris will take part in select performances at The Venetian Resort next month

Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC and Boyz II Men Members to Team Up for Limited Las Vegas Shows in August

Boy band fans may want to plan a trip to Sin City this summer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Starting on Aug. 19 and lasting each night through Aug. 22, the boy band members are teaming up for an event called The After Party at The Sands Showroom inside The Venetian Resort.

The four artists are coming together for the first time on one stage, where they will perform their respective hits, as well as each other's, for the nightly event that will also include conversations between the stars, as well as appearances from special guests.

Tickets go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. PT at Ticketmaster.com, Venetian.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort.

"We wanted to do something with the idea of the Rat Pack meets the Pop age now — different artists coming together and doing a show that's fun, but also takes you through a bit of history," Fatone, 44, told Variety. "But it organically also turned into more of a celebration of our bands and a homage to pop culture."

"You're going to see these guys and these groups in a light you've never seen them in before," he continued.

"We've had so much fun putting this show together and finally sharing a stage, I can't wait to share it with the fans," McLean, 45, added in a press release, per Entertainment Tonight. "I promise an incredible night of wild surprises, this is an absolute must see!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The news of the group's forthcoming Vegas engagement comes after Carter, 41, McLean, Fatone and Lance Bass teamed up for a Pride event last month in Los Angeles' The Grove.

Titled Bingo Under the Stars, the charitable evening of games and nostalgia saw the foursome donate $1 million in $TKINU Tokens to The Trevor Project, on behalf of the cryptocurrency-backed philanthropic coalition Mission Tsuki.