Nick Carter Performs with Backstreet Boys at N.Y.C. Jingle Ball Concert amid Rape Allegations

Nick Carter took the stage at Madison Square Garden on Friday night alongside his fellow Backstreet Boys bandmates AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 10, 2022 12:40 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: The Backstreet Boys preform during the Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 show at Madison Square Garden on December 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Kane/WireImage)

Nick Carter took the stage at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert in New York City on Friday, amid rape allegations and a lawsuit against him.

Matching in all-white ensembles, the singer, 42, performed alongside his Backstreet Boys bandmates Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Howie Dorough at Madison Square Garden.

Together, the group sang some of their classic hits, including "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" and "I Want It That Way," as well as a cover of Wham!'s "Last Christmas."

Dua Lipa, Dove Cameron, Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Charlie Puth and Ava Max were among some of the other performers who joined the boy band at the annual holiday event.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Singer Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys attends the unveiling of Marvel's Hulkbuster armor wax figure at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas at The Venetian Las Vegas on February 28, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nick Carter. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Earlier this week, Carter was sued by a woman named Shannon Ruth, who alleged that she was 17 years old when Carter sexually assaulted her on his tour bus after a concert in 2001, when he was 21, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The accusation had prompted ABC to cancel the Backstreet Boys' Christmas special, titled A Very Backstreet Holiday, which was scheduled to air on Dec. 14, Variety reported.

The special was set to feature Carter and his bandmates, as well as Seth Rogen, Meghan Trainor, Rob Riggle and Nikki Glaser, among others. The band was slated to perform songs from its recently released 10th album, A Very Backstreet Christmas.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

A source close to Carter has since denied the allegations, and Michael Holtz, an attorney for the singer, added in a statement sent to PEOPLE, "This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue."

Holtz continued, "Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick — and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time. No one should be fooled by a press stunt orchestrated by an opportunistic lawyer — there is nothing to this claim whatsoever, which we have no doubt the courts will quickly realize."

Ruth, who is autistic and has cerebral palsy, claims in her lawsuit that she was waiting in an autograph line after a Backstreet Boys show in Tacoma, Washington, when Carter invited her to his bus.

The singer asked Ruth if she wanted a drink, and when she requested apple juice, he gave her a red-colored drink he called "VIP juice," the complaint claims. Though Carter allegedly said the beverage was cranberry juice, Ruth believes it also contained alcohol.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Carter Sued for Sexual Battery in 2001 Fan Incident as Source Denies Allegations

Ruth claims that Carter then brought her to the bathroom and demanded she perform oral sex on him. Afterward, the singer allegedly continued to sexually assault her on a bed. Ruth claimed that she was a virgin before the encounter, and that she contracted HPV afterward.

In 2017, Carter was accused of rape by former teen pop singer Melissa Schuman, who was 18 at the time.

Carter denied Schuman's claims, saying that anything that happened between them was "consensual." He was never charged with a crime, and the Los Angeles District Attorney's office declined the case in 2018, citing an expired statute of limitations.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

Related Articles
Kanye West receives an honorary doctorate in fine arts from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago on May 11, 2015, at the Auditorium Theatre.
Kanye West's Honorary Degree from School of the Art Institute of Chicago Rescinded Over 'Dangerous' Comments
Offset & Takeoff
Offset Says He's in a 'Dark Place' a Month After Takeoff's Death
US House of Representatives member-elect Maxwell Frost (C), Democrat of Florida, arrives for a group photo with member-elect Harriet Hageman (L), Republican of Wyoming, outside of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on November 15, 2022.
Gen Z Rep.-Elect Maxwell Frost Was Denied a D.C. Apartment: 'Ran Up a Lot of Debt Running for Congress'
: Firefighters Rescue 2 People Who Fell 3 Stories Down an Elevator Shaft at NYC Target Store
Firefighters Rescue 2 People Who Fell 3 Stories Down an Elevator Shaft at N.Y.C. Target Store
Backstreet Boys
ABC Pulls Backstreet Boys Holiday Special Following Nick Carter Rape Allegations and Lawsuit
Murrugun The Mystic https://www.facebook.com/MurrugunTheMystic/photos/pb.100063650233382.-2207520000./1028387867269857/?type=3 Sword Swallower Says He 'Won’t Be Swallowing Any More Swords' After Life-Threatening Injuries
Sword Swallower Says He 'Won't Be Swallowing Any More Swords' After Life-Threatening Injuries
Robert Hoagland was last seen on July 28, 2013, in Newtown, Connecticut. Cops found him dead on Monday in a New York home, where he’d been living under a new identity.
Connecticut Man Who Vanished a Decade Ago Found Dead After Living Under New Name in New York
Singer Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys attends the unveiling of Marvel's Hulkbuster armor wax figure at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas at The Venetian Las Vegas on February 28, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nick Carter Sued for Sexual Battery in 2001 Fan Incident as Source Denies Allegations
NYC’s Oldest Gay Bar Julius' Is Now Officially a Landmark
NYC's Oldest Gay Bar Designated a Landmark for Its History-Making Role in Advancing LGBTQ+ Rights
Sir Paul McCartney and Mary McCartney attend the UK Premiere of "The Beatles: Get Back" at Cineworld Empire on November 16, 2021 in London, England.
Mary McCartney Says Dad Paul Gave 'Little Tips' for Abbey Road Documentary: He's 'Passionate'
Alex Berko, 15-year-old who designed Vice President Kamala Harris's holiday card
Kamala Harris Surprises Young Artist by Putting His Painting on the Second Family's Holiday Card
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel at the White House for HGTV's White House Christmas Special. Credit is courtesy HGTV.
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Will Host HGTV's 'White House Christmas' Special Alongside First Lady
Dog Rescued by Volunteer Fighters
Dog Rescued by Volunteer Fighters After Swimming Across New York's Hudson River
Angel Carter, Lance Bass, Aaron carter
Angel Carter and Lance Bass to Hold 'Songs for Tomorrow' Charity Concert to Honor the Late Aaron
Lizzo, Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks Praises Lizzo for Her 'Beautiful' People's Choice Awards Presentation: 'Stunning'
Go Fund Me for Danielle Marceline Girl Drowns
Girl Drowns Day Before 18th Birthday While on Trip with Her Mom: 'It Was Supposed to Be the Best Weekend'