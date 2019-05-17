Get ready to hear the Backstreet Boys‘ “I Want It That Way” like never before.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the release of their third studio album, Millennium, on Saturday, the band — consisting of members Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Howie Dorough — dropped a new stripped-down acoustic version of the hit.

“I Want It That Way” premiered as the lead single off of Millennium, which was released on May 18, 1999. It was the band’s third studio album and also featured hits “Larger Than Life” and “Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely.”

The song became a huge success with fans, hitting the No. 1 spot on the charts in over 25 countries. The success of the single helped the band go on to sell 1.1 million copies of Millennium in its first week of sales, which was then a record, according to the Washington Post.

In 2000, Millennium earned the band four nominations at the Grammy Awards that year, including album of the year and best pop album, as well as record of the year and best pop performance by a duo or group for “I Want It That Way.”

The “Don't Go Breaking My Heart” hitmakers, who recently celebrated 25 years together, previously told PEOPLE they could not feel more grateful for this new chapter.

“For a group like us to still be here 25 years later is a huge testament to the music and a huge testament to our fans — the most loyal fans in the world — sticking with us the entire time and they continue to push us to strive and be better,” said McLean.

On Jan. 25, the group released their ninth studio album, titled DNA. After their 4-month Las Vegas residency Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life came to an end on April 27, they kicked off their current DNA World Tour — their biggest arena tour in 18 years — on May 11.