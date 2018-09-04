Meet the Man Who Connects Fans to Stars Like Justin Timberlake, G-Eazy and the Backstreet Boys

Earlier this summer, one of Backstreet Boys‘ biggest fans received her dream proposal right before the band’s residency show in Las Vegas — and it might all be thanks to a guy named Eddie Meehan.

The co-founder and CEO of Wonderful Union — a California-based company that builds fan experiences for some of the biggest stars in Hollywood — has worked with the Backstreet Boys for years and is in charge of their pre-show meet and greets.

On July 27, super-fan Lori Meono was surprised by her Marine Corps veteran boyfriend, Lance Williams, at one such meet-and-greet. One of Meehan’s staffers helped sneak Williams into the photo area where he got down on one knee as the band watched on.

“The fan is always so disconnected from the artist, but the artist is always in the fan’s life: at the mall or the coffee shop … both sides are really happy [to get to meet],” he says about the inspiration behind his business.

While not all fans may have Meono’s once-in-a-lifetime experience, they leave shows with memories that are just as special.

At Justin Timberlake‘s Man of the Woods tour, fans who pay for VIP packages are able to party before the show even begins at a special “hang-out area,” says Meehan. Then in the middle of the show, the star drops down onto a makeshift dance floor and bar area where the VIP fans are.

Justin Timberlake Kevin Mazur/Getty

“The floor lights up like Studio 54, and him and his dancers are right in the middle of the VIP area,” says Meehan. “It’s about being part of an experience. They’re able to capture that moment and share it. It’s really cool.”

On G-Eazy's tour, fans of the rapper are able to get some pampering in from the star’s own personal hair stylist. Meehan decked out a custom air stream trailer for this particular package, and for a few hundred dollars, fans can “get a G-Eazy haircut by his barber, have a meet-and-greet and do a backstage tour,” he says.

G-Eazy and Halsey Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Growing up a huge music fan, Meehan hopes to create unforgettable experiences for fans that help their dreams come true.

“I used to go to concerts as a kid and I had an obsession of wanting to meet bands,” he says. “At the end of the day, it’s about that connection between the fan and artist.