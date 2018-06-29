On Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon riled up the audience nostalgia by adding the Backstreet Boys to his classroom instruments segment.

Joined by the show’s house band The Roots, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Howie Dorough — each rocking an all-white look reminiscent of their iconic music video — gave a marimba-remixed rendition of their ’99 hit “I Want It That Way” with the occasional “Jimmy” lyric thrown in.

This isn’t the first time Fallon brings out the tambourines and ukuleles, though — the late night host has made “Classroom Instruments” a recurring show staple, previously bringing on hot-topic guests like Idina Menzel for “Let It Go,” Ed Sheeran with “The Shape of You,” or Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines.”

The reason for the group’s appearance is no coincidence; last month, the boy bond released their first single in five years, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” which they later performed on the set, released on May 17. Staying true to their style, the song’s music video features some classic synchrony and modern dance emblematic of their early 2000s stardom.

On April 20, the Backstreet Boys celebrated their 25th anniversary in the midst of their 26-show Las Vegas residency, Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life, by tweeting about their ongoing success and hopes for the future.

On April 20th, 1993 we became the Backstreet Boys. If you would have told us that 25 years later we would still be making music together, we would have never believed you. Thank you #BSBArmy ❤️ Who’s ready for another 25 years? #KTBSPA #BSB25 pic.twitter.com/105aaPNxur — backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) April 20, 2018

Band member Littrell’s sentiments were perhaps a hint of the singles to come; “I want to create new memories. We’ve been singing the same songs for almost 25 years,” he told PEOPLE. “It’s not that we’re not excited to sing our old hits, but we want to grow, too. We don’t want to be stuck in what was. We want to continue to grow with our fans.”

The Backstreet Boys’ have extended their Las Vegas run, adding another 21 shows beginning in July all the way to November.