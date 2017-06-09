Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life show will continue through February 2018, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal

“Backstreet’s back, alright!”

“We are definitely excited to say we’ve extended our residency,” Dorough tells PEOPLE. “We’ve been off to a great run! It just feels great to continue this on and hopefully, make this into a longterm residency.”

Jokes Dorough, 43: “If you would have asked us this 10 years ago, we would’ve been like, ‘Vegas? That’s where people go who want to retire.'”

The show, which takes place at The AXIS in Planet Hollywood, will now include the following dates: November 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18; January 31; and February 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 14, 16, 17.

When it came to deciding on the band’s residency extension, Richardson, 45, explains that performing in Sin City has been “really convenient for [their] lifestyles.”

“We’re all fathers now,” says the dad-of-two. “It’s just really convenient for us to be with our families.”

“We’re doing three shows a week,” adds Richardson. “We’re not on a plane or on a bus every day going to a new city, to a new arena, to another hotel, to another airport. It’s just a lot easier … and [it’s] so fun for us, so that’s a plus.”

Echoes Dorough, who also has two little ones: “For us, being in one location makes a lot of sense, it’s a little bit less taxing on the body. And we all have kids now, so it’s a little bit easier for us to not be away from the family for long periods of time.”

Not to mention, the schedule gives the group time to “be creative and record new material.”

“Our timeline is to put some new music out late summer or third or fourth quarter of this year,” shares Richardson. “And then tour. We’re going to put a world tour together next year, and then we’re also going to do more Vegas dates down the line.”

But the best part about doing their show, of course, is the BSB fans.

“For the most part, everybody comes to Vegas to have a great time to party to celebrate,” says Richardson. “So it’s just a great playground for folks to get away and let go and I think the age of our core fans that grew up with us, where they’re at in their lives now, we’re a perfect fit for Las Vegas.”

Continues the singer: “So everybody’s coming up there with a great attitude and ready to cut loose and have a great time and celebrate, so number one, that’s incredible.”

Along with adding more dates, the band has also teamed up with Live Nation Las Vegas, Caesars Entertainment and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada for a good cause. For every “Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life” ticket purchased, $1 will be donated to BGCSNV.

Starting Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. PST, tickets will go on sale at ticketmaster.com/backstreetboys.