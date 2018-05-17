Backstreet’s back alright!

The Backstreet Boys released their new single, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” at midnight Thursday, marking their first song debut since “Show ‘Em (What You’re Made Of)” off their 2013 album, In a World Like This.

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” — written by Stephen Wrabel and produced by Stuart Crichton and Jamie Hartman — was recorded immediately after the first leg of the band’s successful 26-show Las Vegas residency, Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life, which will kick off again with an additional 21 shows in July until November.

Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, A.J. McLean and Howie Dorough had been teasing the song’s release throughout the week and celebrating with a three-day social media countdown until the premiere.

And fans of the boyband turned manband will not be disappointed, as the group also dropped the single’s video in which the quintet shows off some impressive interpretive and synchronized dance moves that harkened back to their heyday.

The boys dance with a light show as their backdrop while McLean does his best to serenade what appears to be a hologram of a very attractive woman.

The new single release comes nearly a month after the Backstreet Boys celebrated their 25th anniversary. And they’re still going strong.

Our hearts feel like they’re about to burst but they’re definitely not breaking….. because #DontGoBreakingMyHeart is the number one trending topic in the US! Thank you!!!!! https://t.co/4G8D897moz pic.twitter.com/d3cse9akP5 — backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) May 17, 2018

…AND TRENDING WORLDWIDE! 25 years and our BSB Army always comes through! Thank you, we are so grateful ❤️ Here’s to whatever “trending worldwide” looks like 25 years from now! We’ll be right there with you 😂 — backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) May 17, 2018

Aayyy. New single and video drops tonight at midnight on all formats. Links to follow. Let’s go!!! #newmusicalrt pic.twitter.com/fbnfX0LMPe — Kevin Richardson (@kevinrichardson) May 17, 2018

BOOM. Brand spankin' new single and music video is here!! I'm so excited for you guys to finally hear what me and the boys have been working on!! This is just the beginning of the next @backstreetboys chapter. #DontGoBreakingMyHeart https://t.co/3dt6WWhnf7 pic.twitter.com/d7JOkjltDX — AJ McLean (@aj_mclean) May 17, 2018

New @backstreetboys single AND video out now!!! Thank YOU for sticking with us for 25 years… here’s to the next chapter!!#DONTGOBREAKINGMYHEART #letsgohttps://t.co/NWiAb3FZbn pic.twitter.com/B5oGENjzO2 — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) May 17, 2018

Their music was given a country-fied remix following a series of collaborations with Florida Georgia Line including the No. 1 hit “God, Your Mama and Me.”

“I want to create new memories. We’ve been singing the same songs for almost 25 years,” Littrell recently told PEOPLE. “It’s not that we’re not excited to sing our old hits, but we want to grow, too. We don’t want to be stuck in what was. We want to continue to grow with our fans.”