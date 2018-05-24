With their first single out in nearly five years, a hit Las Vegas residency, a tenth studio album on the way, plus an upcoming world tour, the Backstreet Boys are stronger than ever.

Last week, the “Larger Than Life” hitmakers, who recently celebrated their 25th anniversary, released their new single “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” — and fans can’t stop raving about it.

“It sounds like something that we would do,” band member Brian Littrell, 43, tells PEOPLE exclusively about the single. “It sounds like Backstreet Boys. We’re not trying to be anything that we’re not. We’re just trying to be what we are now.”

Brian Littrell Valerie Macon/Getty

“We run a democratic way of doing business where we all vote on things and we kind of just knew,” he adds about the process. “When we all heard the song, this is one of those moments where you have five guys that hear the same thing and they all agree that it’s a smash. It’s been a long time that we’ve been in this business, so you kind of just know what you can pull off.”

Currently working on BSB’s upcoming album — which will have “a little bit of edge to it” — Littrell says their fans have matured over the years but remain just as passionate.

“Today is not so fanatical as it was 20 years ago or 15 years ago,” he says. “That’s because all of our fans that were 10 to 14 years old are all grown up now. They’re running businesses, they’re tax payers, they’re the shot callers. But the reaction is very similar to the way it was many years ago. Just everyone is older now!”

He adds: “It doesn’t matter how old we get, it’s still going to sound like us five singing together and that’s a good thing. We’re blessed to still be doing this for so long and be so prosperous for so many years. The fans have really done it for us.”

Backstreet Boys Dennis Leupold

The guys have also matured since they first hit the scene and have gone through many of life’s milestones together.

Now with families of their own, Littrell — who has 15-year-old son Baylee with wife Leighanne — admits things have changed drastically since their touring days, but in positive ways.

“I was the first BSB dad,” he says. “I was the first one to join the club. My son is 15 years old now. He’s driving, he has his permit. He was on Broadway in New York. I’m like the old school ‘Pop’ of the group. I think it’s a really good time. We have a really good demographic of kids spread out across the entire group. It just fits.”

“But It’s a juggling act,” he adds. “It takes planning and preparation. Everyone across the board has to agree to make that commitment. When we’re in the studio and we sing that first note on that record, you’re committing to being a Backstreet Boy!”