The Backstreet Boys Announce Las Vegas Shows Ahead of Their DNA World Tour: 'Vegas Is in Our DNA'

Listen up, "Everybody." The Backstreet Boys are taking on Las Vegas!

The iconic boy band announced their return to Las Vegas for four shows on Wednesday, officially kicking off their DNA World Tour.

The shows will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 8, 9, 15, and 16 — which follows their last appearance in Las Vegas — their 2017-2018 residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Following the announcement, the Backstreet Boys Instagram account also shared the news with a short clip and wrote, "Vegas is in our DNA 🧬 What better way to kick off the #DNAWorldTour2022then FOUR NIGHTS at The Colosseum at @caesarspalace?!"

During an Instagram Live with PEOPLE on Wednesday, Nick Carter shared his enthusiasm about hitting the Las Vegas stage. "We are extremely excited to get back to work, to get back to entertaining people again," he said.

The boy band, which consists of members Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson were originally set to perform in Las Vegas over the holidays, but eventually had to cancel due to the state of the pandemic — and subsequently postponed their holiday album.

"We are so excited and proud of what we have and the way it's all coming together," the group said, referring to their upcoming album. "We feel that this is one of our best creations yet and that this creation deserves the best possible scenario and set up for success."

The band continued, "With the current state of the world still limiting our travel and causing small things in these processes to take much longer, we have decided to wait until 2022 to release our Christmas album and subsequently will be canceling our limited Las Vegas run of Christmas shows."

"While we are disappointed, we know this is for the best and we absolutely cannot wait to share the magic of this album with all of you when the time is right!" the statement concluded.

The DNA World Tour on the other hand originally kicked off in 2019, and had to stop halfway through the tour because of the pandemic.