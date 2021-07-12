Backstreet Boys to Perform Christmas-Themed Las Vegas Residency: 'We Schemed Such a Glorious Show'

The boys are back together for 12 nights at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater in Las Vegas

Backstreet Boys "Just Want You to Know" they're heading to Las Vegas this winter!

On Monday, the boy band — comprising Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson — announced that they'll be hitting the stage for 12 nights in Las Vegas for a holiday-themed residency A Very Backstreet Christmas Party at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater.

"While the army's been nestled all snug in their beds, and visions of BSB danced through their heads… We've planned and we schemed such a glorious show…" the band wrote on Instagram It's time that we told you!"

"We just want you to know… A VERY BACKSTREET CHRISTMAS PARTY: our Limited Las Vegas Engagement is coming this November and December!!!" they added.

On his personal page, Carter wrote, "You asked for it!"

"Surprise… Backstreet's coming back to Vegas baby!!" McLean added.

The limited residency follows their sold-out Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life residency in 2017 and 2018.

The group will hit the stage on Nov. 11-14, 18, 20 and 21, along with Dec. 16, 18, 19, 22 and 23.

The show is set to feature "classic holiday favorites, new originals and their biggest hits."

The new announcement comes just days after McLean and Carter announced that they'll be joining *NSYNC's Joey Fatone and Boyz II Men's Wanya Morris for a three-night engagement called The After Party at The Sands Showroom at The Venetian Resort.