Bachman-Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69: 'We Rocked the World Together'

The band was known for classics like "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business"

By
Published on January 13, 2023 02:35 PM
Robbie Bachman from Canadian group Bachman-Turner Overdrive (BTO) performs live on stage at the New Fillmore East
Robbie Bachman. Photo: Fin Costello/Redferns

Robbie Bachman, drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69.

Robbie's brother and the band's lead vocalist and guitarist Randy Bachman shared the news on Twitter Friday morning.

"Another sad departure," Randy wrote. "The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n' roll machine and we rocked the world together. #RIP #littlebrother #family"

Robbie (full name Robin) was born in Winnipeg, Canada and eventually joined the band Brave Belt, which his brother founded alongside Chad Allan. The trio released two albums under that name in 1971 and 1972, before opting for the name Bachman-Turner Overdrive in 1973 when Allan departed.

With founding members in the two Bachman brothers and bassist Fred Turner, as well as original guitarist Tim Bachman also in the original lineup, the Canadians went on to see some success with their 1973 self-titled debut. Their eventual breakthrough came with Bachman–Turner Overdrive II later in the year, which reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart with help from two top 40 singles in "Takin' Care of Business" and "Let It Ride."

Their following record, Not Fragile, ended up being more successful and marked their only LP to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It included track "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet," which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1974.

The band continued to release albums through the '70s, with the last LP featuring both Robbie and Randy having been 1977's Freeways, and the band's final album of original material arriving in 1984. In 2014, BTO were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Bachman–Turner Overdrive, BTO, Performing Live Randy and Robbie Bachman and Fred Turner in LA 1976
Bachman–Turner Overdrive in 1976. Armando Gallo/Getty Images

In a Toronto Star interview amid their 2014 induction, Bachman reflected on the band's time in the spotlight — specifically speaking about the time they saw Elvis Presley perform in Las Vegas in 1975, when they presented him with a silver medallion reading the words "Takin' Care of Business."

"It's weird to have Elvis know your name," he said. "Basically, we talked to him about karate, firearms and cars."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for the band's success, he attributed that to the fun nature of their material. "We didn't tell anybody they were wrong or anything was bad or don't do this. It was basically, have a good time, fun music," he said. "Just coming out of the '70s with the Vietnam War and all the political things going on — in Canada with Trudeau, and Richard Nixon and stuff like that — we just basically had enough of that stuff."

Related Articles
Dino Danelli
The Rascals' Dino Danelli Dead at 78, Bandmate Calls Him the 'Greatest Drummer I've Ever Seen'
Selena Gomez attends the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards at The Taglyan Complex on February 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Selena Gomez's Dating History: From Justin Bieber to The Weeknd
Phil Collins, Lily Collins, Joely Collins
All About Phil Collins' 5 Kids
Tina Turner and Ikettes perform for Bolic Sound KMET Broadcast (May 1973)
Tina Turner's Life in Photos
Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake Are Thankful for Their 'Bumpy Ride': 'Kept Us in Conversation'
Nickelback's Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake on the Band's 'Bumpy Ride' — and Why They Wouldn't Change a Thing
Lee Fields Gets Soulful on New Album Sentimental Fool
Soul Legend Lee Fields Is 'Still Having a Good Time' on Tender New Album 'Sentimental Fool'
Rene Angelil (L) and singer Celine Dion arrive at the premiere of the show "Veronic Voices" at Bally's Las Vegas on June 28, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Céline Dion and René Angélil's Relationship: A Look Back
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Meet PEOPLE's Fall 2022 Emerging Artists: Lolo Zouaï; Photo Credit: Vasso Vu & Furmaan Ahmed; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406181216913/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: d4vd; Credit: Hope Obadan; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Samaria; Credit: Alondra Bucci; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Dylan Fraser; Credit: Ho Hai Tran; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark This Winter
Johnny Cash
Johnny Cash's Life in Photos
Revolver Special Edition
The Magic Circle: Why The Beatles' 'Revolver' Is a Monument to the Collaborative Spirit
Brothers Osborne
Brothers Osborne Debut Their Own WhistlePig PiggyBack — Plus More Stars in the Alcohol Business
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Relationship: A Look Back
Earth, Wind, & Fire
Earth, Wind and Fire Drummer Fred White Dead at 67: 'Drumming with the Angels'
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Musician Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse performs on stage at Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater on September 22, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
Jeremiah Green Dead at 45: Modest Mouse Drummer's Cancer Diagnosis Was Announced 4 Days Earlier
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022