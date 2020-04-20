Babyface and Teddy Riley Postpone Their Instagram Live Battle Due to Technical Issues

Image zoom Michael Kovac/WireImage; Bennett Raglin/Getty

The highly anticipated Instagram Live battle between legendary music producers Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and Teddy Riley was brought to a halt by technical issues Saturday night, forcing them postpone their duel.

With more that 400,000 viewers tuned in to watch the live stream take place on Saturday night, audio issues, specifically on Riley’s end, derailed the face-off between the two.

During the live broadcast, Babyface, 62, was ready to go and seen sitting in a studio, while Riley, 52, appeared to prepare more for a concert with a setup that led to echoing and playback every time he tried to play a song.

After about an hour of troubleshooting, Babyface concluded that they would make another attempt at their friendly competition at another time.

“Tonight was really special … it’s only right that we postpone this thing and do it at a time when there aren’t any technical difficulties and everybody can hear the music the way it needs to be heard,” he shared in an Instagram video.

The Instagram Live battle between the two is part of a larger series named “Verzuz” that was launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

The showdown between Babyface and Riley was the most watched battle yet, and followed previous matchups between The-Dream and Sean Garrett, Ne-Yo and Johntá Austin, Scott Storch and Mannie Fresh and T-Pain and Lil Jon.

In the aftermath of the failed battle, social media users took to various platforms to drag the two R&B producers, with many poking fun at their ages and the inability to use Instagram. Even celebrities joined in on the good fun, including Adele, Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg, Diddy and Toni Braxton.

The first scheduled battle between the two had already been postponed from April 12 after Babyface was diagnosed with coronavirus. The Grammy-winning producer previously shared that he and his family — who also tested positive — were recovering from COVID-19 and he would need to reschedule to a later time.

On Sunday, Babyface posted on Instagram that a rematch will take place on Monday at 8 p.m. EST.