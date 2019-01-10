'Baby Shark' Has Officially Hit the Billboard Hot 100 — See Its Surprising Rank

Bad news for those “Baby Shark” cynics (and great news for its fans!): It has swum onto the Billboard Hot 100.

The aquatic-themed earworm for kids officially made its first appearance at No. 32 this week — only three slots down from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper‘s “Shallow,” the tune from A Star Is Born that took home the Golden Globe for best original song last Sunday.

Billboard labels the song a “Highest Ranking Debut” on the list and reports from Nielsen Music that, aside from its 2.1 billion total views on YouTube (making it among the 30 most-watched videos in the site’s history), the Pinkfong-helmed hit garnered almost 21 million streams in the week ending on Jan. 3.

Uploaded to YouTube in June 2016 by Pinkfong, an educational brand from South Korea, the 2-minute infectious clip sees a little boy and girl singing and dancing along to repetitive-sounding lyrics while they tell the story of a family of sharks — a baby, mommy, daddy, grandma and grandpa — who hunt and avoid danger together.

Topping the Billboard Hot 100 this week are “Sunflower” by Post Malone and Swae Lee, “Thank U, Next” by Ariana Grande and, at No. 1, Halsey‘s “Without Me.”

Ahead of the Christmas holiday, a line of plush “Baby Shark” toys by WowWee sold out on Amazon, prompting third-party sellers to put them up for grabs at astounding markup prices.

The toy company was originally selling on Amazon at $17 for the singing baby, mommy or daddy shark doll and $8 for the song-cube variety, according to Good Housekeeping.

The Baby Shark and Daddy Shark dolls are currently going for $46 and $65 with free shipping for Prime customers, while Mommy Shark is $70. The song cubes are a bit cheaper, at generally $20 and under for Baby, Daddy and Mommy including shipping.