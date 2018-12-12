From Brett to Bublé: 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' Remains a Popular Cover Song Despite Controversy

‘Tis the season to be jolly while sitting beside the Christmas tree, sipping hot chocolate and listening to your favorite cover of the iconic song "Baby It's Cold Outside."

And despite the fact that some suggest the song’s controversial lyrics promote rape culture, with verses ranging from “Say, what’s in this drink?” to a man’s back-and-forth of trying to convince a woman to stay the night despite her continued protests — “I really can’t” and “The answer is no” — the classic hit remains a popular cover song among some of the music industry’s biggest artists from the 1950s till today.

The song was first penned by Frank Loesser (Guys and Dolls) in 1944 as a duet for him to sing with his wife at parties. It’s gone on to become an enduring holiday classic, sung by everyone from Dolly Parton and Rod Stewart to Michael Bublé and Idina Menzel to Chris Colfer and Darren Criss on an episode of Glee.

Listen to the abundance of covers below:

Lee Ann Womack and Harry Connick Jr. (2002)

Zooey Deschanel and Leon Redbone (2003)

Rod Stewart and Dolly Parton (2004)

James Taylor and Natalie Cole (2004)

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey (2004)

Anne Murray and Michael Bublé (2008)

Lady Antebellum (2009)

Willie Nelson and Norah Jones (2009)

Chris Colfer and Darren Criss (2010)

Cee Lo Green and Christina Aguilera (2012)

Colbie Caillat and Gavin DeGraw (2012)

Lady Gaga and Joseph Gordon-Levitt (2013)

Martina McBride and Dean Martin (2013)

Jimmy Fallon and Cecily Strong (2013)

Kelly Clarkson and Ronnie Dunn (2013)

Darius Rucker and Sheryl Crow (2014)

Connie Britton and Will Chase (2014)

Seth MacFarlane and Sara Bareilles (2014)

Idina Menzel and Michael Bublé (2014)

Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor (2016)

Jimmy Buffett and Nadirah Shakoor (2016)

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood (2016)

John Farnham and Olivia Newton-John (2016)

Fantasia and CeeLo Green (2017)

