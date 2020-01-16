B2K Singer Raz B Arrested on Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Marijuana

Image zoom Raz B Jerritt Clark/Getty

Singer Raz B, a member of R&B boy band B2K, was arrested in Burbank, California, on suspicion of driving under the influence, PEOPLE confirms.

In a statement, the Burbank Police Department tells PEOPLE that an officer pulled the 34-year-old musician (né Demario Thornton) over at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday after seeing his black Mercedes sedan run a red light at the intersection of Hollywood Way and Burbank Blvd.

“The officer stopped the vehicle a short time later and spoke with the driver, who said he was lost,” the statement reads. “When asked for identification, the driver said he did not have his license with him. While speaking with the driver, the police officer smelled alcohol. The driver admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana earlier.”

“Police officers initiated a field sobriety investigation, which included a breath sample,” the statement continues. “The result of that breath sample was well over the legal limit of 0.08% BAC. The driver was placed under arrest for driving under the influence.”

According to the statement, Raz B was “booked on suspicion of driving under the influence” but was then “released later the same day after posting $5,000 bond.”

A representative for Raz B did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

More than eight months ago, Raz B was arrested in Minneapolis for domestic violence after an argument with a woman (whom TMZ reported was his girlfriend) turned physical. A police report obtained by PEOPLE at the time indicated the assault, which occurred near a parking lot, involved strangulation. He was held without bail at the Hennepin County Jail.

According to TMZ, the charges were later dropped.

B2K, the popular 2000s R&B band famous for hits like “Bump, Bump, Bump” and “Uh Huh,” reunited last year for the “Millennium Tour,” which marked the first time the bandmates had performed together in over a decade.

In November, B2K front man Omarion announced that the “Millennium Tour” would continue into 2020 — but without his fellow band mates. Instead, the tour will feature Bow Wow, Ashanti, Soulja Boy, the Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie and Pretty Ricky.