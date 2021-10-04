Lil Fizz publicly apologized to his former B2K bandmate Omarion on stage during the Millennium Tour

B2K's Lil Fizz Apologizes to Omarion for Dating Ex Apryl Jones: 'I'm Not Proud of It'

Omarion and Lil Fizz are officially leaving their drama in the past.

On Friday, the former B2K bandmates took the stage for the Los Angeles stop of the Millennium Tour and Lil Fizz, 35, publicly apologized to the 36-year-old singer for dating his ex-girlfriend Apryl Jones.

Omarion and Jones, 33, share daughter A'mei, 5, and son Megaa, 7. The couple split in June 2016 and Jones began dating Lil Fizz in 2019, leading to the end of the musicians' friendship.

"I don't think it would be right if I didn't take this moment, bro, to publicly apologize to you," Lil Fizz said during the show. "I did some f----- up s--- to my brother and I'm not proud of it, man."

The crowd cheered as he continued, "So I want to stand here, humbly, and sincerely apologize to you for any turmoil or dysfunction I caused between you and your family."

Omarion accepted the apology, and the former bandmates shared a hug.

The official Instagram for BSK also shared a clip of emotional exchange, captioning the post, "It takes a humble man to apologize in front of the world and admit their wrongs. The winners of last night 💪🏽 #Boys4Life 🏆⁣."

Last year, Omarion opened up to PeopleTV's Reality Check about his feelings on relationship drama, highlighted in the docuseries that followed the group's Millennium Tour as he and Lil Fizz reunited.

The musician called the situation with Jones and Lil Fizz a "challenge," voicing his hopes that his approach could help others navigating similar situations in their own love lives.

"A lot of people know that I have a way of addressing things. As a creative person, this is my main language, creativity. I think the interesting thing about creativity is that creativity has many perspectives and I think there's always lessons and takeaways from life's situations," Omarion told PEOPLE. "Looking at it now, I'm so honored to be able to be the example for a lot of people in their relationships."

"I will be diving a little deeper into the intricacies and some of the challenges because really that's all it is, it's just a challenge," he added at the time.