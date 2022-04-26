"It's going to be one hell of a farewell party at these concerts," The B-52s co-founder Fred Schneider said of the band's farewell tour, set to hit North American venues this summer and fall

The B-52s Will Say Farewell with 'The Final Tour Ever of Planet Earth': 'It's Been Cosmic'

NEW YORK, NY- FEBRUARY 4: The B52's at the 17th Annual Woman's Day Red Dress Awards at Appel Room in New York City on February 4, 2020. Credit: Erik Nielsen/MediaPunch /IPX

Fans of The B-52s, get ready to enter the "Love Shack" one last time.

On Tuesday, the iconic new wave band announced it'll be hitting the road for a farewell tour of North American venues appropriately billed as "The Final Tour Ever of Planet Earth" this summer and fall, accompanied by special guests The Tubes and KC & The Sunshine Band.

Launching Aug. 22 at McCaw Hall in Seattle, Washington, the 15-date tour will span cities including Chicago, New York, and Las Vegas in September and October before wrapping Nov. 11 at The Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia — with more shows set to be added.

Known as "The World's Greatest Party Band," co-founders Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson, Keith Strickland, Cindy Wilson, and her late brother Ricky Wilson formed The B-52s after getting drinks at a restaurant in Athens, Georgia in 1976 and played their first show together on Valentine's Day of the following year.

After working their way up through New York City's post-punk underground scene, they soon inked a record deal with Warner Bros. and released their self-titled debut album in 1979. From the end of the decade through the 1990s, The B-52s scored several hits including the gold-certified "Love Shack," "Roam," "Deadbeat Club," and "Good Stuff."

"Who knew what started as a way to have some fun and play music for our friends' at house parties in Athens in 1977 would evolve into over 45 years of making music and touring the world," said Pierson, 73, in a statement. "It's been cosmic."

"It has been a wild ride, that's for sure," read a statement from Wilson. "We feel truly blessed to have had an amazing career encouraging folks to dance, sing along with us and feel they can be whomever they are with our music."

"No one likes to throw a party more than we do, but after almost a half-century on the road, it's time for one last blow-out with our friends and family…our fans," Schneider explained of the band's decision to retire from touring. "And with KC & The Sunshine Band and The Tubes on board, it's going to be one hell of a farewell party at these concerts."

Following the tour, a documentary about The B-52s will be released by MRC Films and Fulwell 73 in early 2023. Directed by Craig Johnson and executive produced by SNL and Portlandia star Fred Armisen, the film will cover the band's rise to fame and influence on music and culture, and it'll include many behind-the-scenes photos and videos never-before-seen by fans.

Tickets for The B-52s Farewell Tour go on sale Friday, April 29 at 12 p.m. EST here.

Tour dates are below:

Aug. 22 - Seattle, WA - McCaw Hall

Sept. 29 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Casino

Sept. 30 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall

Oct. 1 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Oct. 7 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

Oct. 13 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

Oct. 14 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

Oct. 15 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ovation Hall - Ocean Casino

Oct. 19 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre

Oct. 21 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre

Oct. 22 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre

Oct. 28 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic Auditorium

Oct. 29 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic Auditorium

Nov. 4 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater