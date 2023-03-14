Azealia Banks Reveals She Once Had to Sleep in a 'Storage Space' Because She Was 'Famous and Broke'

The "212" rapper revealed to Dazed that she fell on hard times after allegedly being ripped off by people within the music industry

By
Published on March 14, 2023 09:40 PM
Azealia Banks Dazed Spring 2023
Azealia Banks. Photo: Campbell Addy

Azealia Banks is opening up about the pitfalls of fame.

"There was a point in time when people didn't want to book me," the controversial rapper, 31, told Dazed magazine for the spring 2023 issue.

"I had n-----s stealing my royalties and all type of s---. Like, there was a point in time when I was so f---ing broke that I was sleeping in a storage space. You know, famous and broke."

The "212" singer, who told the outlet that she's been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, added that she hadn't felt much support overall from the music industry and acknowledged the occasions she has come under fire for using homophobic and transphobic language.

This included a 2015 incident when the Broke with Expensive Taste artist compared the LGBTQ community to the KKK and said she wanted to "spray a gay man in the face with pepper spray," shortly after using a homophobic slur against a flight attendant.

Banks apologized and said she would "never saying the word F----- ever again" in 2016. Despite this, she was suspended from Twitter after a transphobic rant in 2020, before rejoining in April 2022.

"I can be a little messy," Banks told Dazed. "Everybody makes a bad joke sometimes. Like, who cares? Quentin Tarantino gets paid $500m to make really bad jokes all the time, you know? Come on. Let me get my s--- off."

Azealia Banks Dazed Spring 2023
Azealia Banks. Campbell Addy

Harlem-born Banks also opened up about losing her dad to pancreatic cancer at the age of 2 and having to come to terms with her mother's diagnosis of schizophrenia when she was 10.

"I was raised by Dominican caretakers," she told Dazed. "My mom would throw them a couple thousand dollars and just disappear for five weeks."

"I would just be in my head, like, 'Does my mother not want me anymore? Is she coming back? Is she alive?'" she added to the outlet.

"She would brag about how she did witchcraft and killed my father," she continued. (Banks also said she practiced witchcraft herself in 2016.)

In the past, Banks has also found herself in arguments with actress Skai Jackson and fellow singers Lana Del Rey and Cardi B, among others.

In June 2022, she also tossed her microphone and stormed off stage during a performance at Wynwood Pride in Miami, after complaining about the promoters' alleged unprofessionalism.

"For the last good, like, month and a half, I've just been being f---ed with. I've been being f---ed around with, you know? Set time's been moved and like, 'Oh, you're headlining. No, you're not headlining. Now you're not this.' I'm really not happy to be here," she said with a laugh in videos shared on Twitter.

Azealia Banks Dazed Spring 2023
Azealia Banks. Campbell Addy

Banks told Dazed that her behavior throughout her early career was a result of being told she was "a bad person" at an early age.

"I think a lot of that early indoctrination, especially during my fundamental years, followed me into the music industry – where you would see me lashing out at people and just, like, being bad," she said.

The rapper continued, "Because that's who I was told I was. When I came into fame and I had all these people showering me with love and admiration, [telling me] I was good and they liked the things I was creating, it was really uncomfortable for me. I didn't know how to accept any of that. Nobody ever told me that I was pretty when I was little."

Now, she has finally begun acknowledging herself in a more positive light — even if she's lost none of her famously abrasive edge.

"People are always like, oh, it's the Azealia Banks redemption arc," she told the magazine. "But who the f--- am I redeeming myself for? You should be trying to redeem yourselves for me."

