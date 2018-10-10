Lana Del Rey Threatens to 'F— Up' Azealia Banks During a Heated Twitter Feud Over Kanye West

Azealia Banks is adding Lana Del Rey to her growing list of celebrity feuds.
One week after the “Summertime Sadness” singer posted a passionate comment to Kanye West‘s Instagram — claiming his support of President Donald Trump was “a loss for the culture” — Banks attacked Del Rey, 33, for her “selective outrage” about politics.
“Wow okay Lana, this would be cute if you were consistent with your outrage and refused to collab with ASAP rocky who has physically assaulted women too,” Banks began the lengthy Twitter thread, referencing the rapper who Del Rey collaborated with on “Summer Bummer” in 2017.
“To me this just looks like the typical White woman taking using a weakened target to ‘pretend’ to be an ally,” she added.
The 27-year-old rapper went on to discuss the systematic racism in society, arguing that Del Rey “wouldn’t dare challenge a black woman on her opinion” because there is more prejudice between sexes than there is between women.
She also criticized Del Rey for using West “for your own vapid attempts to seem politically aware.”
“Kanye is not your enemy or THE enemy. In fact your selective outrage Makes YOU. The enemy,” she continued in the Sept. 30 thread. “You’re exactly the kind of thought police Kanye is fighting against… I suggest you apologize to Kanye”
“You white female liberals are so self serving,” she finished the thread, before challenging Del Rey to argue her opinion over an Instagram story last week.
In response to the heated comments, Del Rey tweeted back to the “212” rapper on Tuesday telling her to come over to her house and fight it out face-to-face, “u know the addy. Pull up anytime. Say it to my face. But if I were you- I wouldn’t.”
She also tweeted several other messages directed at Banks, threatening, “I won’t not f— you the f— up. Period.” Another called out Banks directly saying, “Banks. u coulda been the greatest female rapper alive but u blew it. dont take it out on the only person who had ur back.”
Banks then posted a photo to Twitter of the “Young and Beautiful” singer and criticized her appearance, claiming she “got work done on her face, and none done on her body (where she needed it most).”
Refusing to let the feud die down, Del Rey responded with her own comeback: “I’ll send you my surgeon’s number and a good psychiatrist I know in LA – your psych meds aren’t working #uneedanewcocktail”
Finally, the women had one last public interaction before calling it quits for the night.
“Where’s the pull up tweet? I’m talking to my lawyer,” Banks wrote on Tuesday.
Unaffected by the threatened legal action, Del Rey quickly responded to her with, “Tell him it’s a promise not a threat.”
This is not the first time that Banks has gotten into it with other stars via social media.
In May, she criticized Cardi B, calling her everything from a “caricature of a black woman” to “an illiterate, untalented rat” after she broke onto the scene, and attacked her marriage with rapper Offset, who has three children from previous relationships.
“You’re illiterate, you’re baby mama 4/5 to [a] man who has women crawling out of the woodworks with kids,” she wrote on Twitter. “You’re a real life episode of Maury sis. … The fact that your overall statistic-ness is being merited as success is a clear indication that the suits backing you are using you as a weapon against black women’s consciousness and culture.”
She also went on a rant about Cardi in September, calling the Bronx rapper “a poor man’s Nicki.”
And in January 2017, when Rihanna shared her grievances about President Trump’s controversial executive order that temporarily banned refugees from entering the U.S., Banks clapped back at the singer claiming she shouldn’t “chastise” the president.
“As far as rihanna (who isn’t a citizen, and can’t vote) and all the rest of the celebrities who are using their influence to stir the public, you lot really REALLY need to shut up and sit down,” she wrote in a since-deleted post. “Stop chastising the president. It’s stupid and pathetic to watch.”