Lana Del Rey Threatens to 'F— Up' Azealia Banks During a Heated Twitter Feud Over Kanye West

Azealia Banks is adding Lana Del Rey to her growing list of celebrity feuds.

One week after the “Summertime Sadness” singer posted a passionate comment to Kanye West‘s Instagram — claiming his support of President Donald Trump was “a loss for the culture” — Banks attacked Del Rey, 33, for her “selective outrage” about politics.

“Wow okay Lana, this would be cute if you were consistent with your outrage and refused to collab with ASAP rocky who has physically assaulted women too,” Banks began the lengthy Twitter thread, referencing the rapper who Del Rey collaborated with on “Summer Bummer” in 2017.

“To me this just looks like the typical White woman taking using a weakened target to ‘pretend’ to be an ally,” she added.

The 27-year-old rapper went on to discuss the systematic racism in society, arguing that Del Rey “wouldn’t dare challenge a black woman on her opinion” because there is more prejudice between sexes than there is between women.

She also criticized Del Rey for using West “for your own vapid attempts to seem politically aware.”

“Kanye is not your enemy or THE enemy. In fact your selective outrage Makes YOU. The enemy,” she continued in the Sept. 30 thread. “You’re exactly the kind of thought police Kanye is fighting against… I suggest you apologize to Kanye”

“You white female liberals are so self serving,” she finished the thread, before challenging Del Rey to argue her opinion over an Instagram story last week.

In response to the heated comments, Del Rey tweeted back to the “212” rapper on Tuesday telling her to come over to her house and fight it out face-to-face, “u know the addy. Pull up anytime. Say it to my face. But if I were you- I wouldn’t.”

She also tweeted several other messages directed at Banks, threatening, “I won’t not f— you the f— up. Period.” Another called out Banks directly saying, “Banks. u coulda been the greatest female rapper alive but u blew it. dont take it out on the only person who had ur back.”

Banks then posted a photo to Twitter of the “Young and Beautiful” singer and criticized her appearance, claiming she “got work done on her face, and none done on her body (where she needed it most).”

Refusing to let the feud die down, Del Rey responded with her own comeback: “I’ll send you my surgeon’s number and a good psychiatrist I know in LA – your psych meds aren’t working #uneedanewcocktail”

Finally, the women had one last public interaction before calling it quits for the night.