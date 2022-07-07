Axl Rose said the Guns N' Roses show scheduled for Friday in Munich will go on as planned

Axl Rose 'Sorting Out' Sound Issues After Guns N' Roses Cancels Show Due to Illness: 'Good So Far'

Rose, 60, shared a statement to Twitter Thursday thanking fans for their messages of support and apologizing for pulling the plug on Tuesday night's show in Glasgow.

He said that he's been doing well as he heeds advice from his doctor, and is moving ahead with Friday's show in Munich, Germany as planned.

"I've been following Dr's orders, getting rest, working [with] a vocal coach n' sorting out [our] sound issues," he wrote. "Seems good so far."

He continued: "Thanks again 4 everyone's concern! At the end of the day it's about giving u the fans the best of [ou]rselves n' the best time we can give u n' that's all I, the band n' crew [are] focused on. See u in Munich!!"

Guns N' Roses previously announced Monday night that Glasgow's show would be canceled "due to illness and medical advice."

"Sadly, due to illness and medical advice, GN'R will not be able to perform in Glasgow, tomorrow 5-July-2022," the statement said. "We are working on rescheduling options for this show so please hold onto your tickets and wait for a further update. We appreciate your understanding and patience."

While the cause for the canceled show remains unclear, Rose told the crowd in London on Sunday night that he'd recently paid a visit to the doctor, and as a result would be switching up some of the setlist.

Duff McKagan, Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N' Roses performs onstage during day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2016 in Indio, California. Guns N' Roses | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

"So I went to the doctors and all that stuff. I slept here last night to make sure," he said in a video shared on Twitter. "So I'll be switching the songs around a little bit, vocally. I hope you don't mind. We would like to keep going."

The setback came days after Carrie Underwood joined the group for two surprise appearances in London on Friday and Saturday night.