Axl Rose Performs While 'Severely Ill' Before Guns N' Roses Ends Concert Early

Axl Rose performed despite an illness on Sunday before Guns N’ Roses decided to end its concert early.

Guns N’ Roses got through about 20 songs instead of its normal 28 at Abu Dhabi’s Du Arena, Billboard reported. The band performed hits like “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “November Rain” in the two hours the concert lasted, according to NME.

“So they’ve got me on IVs and a bunch of injections because I got sick today,” Rose, 56, said at the concert, as captured in an attendee’s video. “I’ve been throwing up for about the last five hours.”

“So instead of cancel, I’m gonna do the best show we can for you,” he added.

Members of Guns N’ Roses updated fans about the concert on Twitter.