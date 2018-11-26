Axl Rose Performs While 'Severely Ill' Before Guns N' Roses Ends Concert Early

Axl Rose performed despite an illness on Sunday before Guns N’ Roses decided to end its concert early.
Guns N’ Roses got through about 20 songs instead of its normal 28 at Abu Dhabi’s Du Arena, Billboard reported. The band performed hits like “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “November Rain” in the two hours the concert lasted, according to NME.
“So they’ve got me on IVs and a bunch of injections because I got sick today,” Rose, 56, said at the concert, as captured in an attendee’s video. “I’ve been throwing up for about the last five hours.”
RELATED: Keith Urban Serenades Gravely Ill 25-Year-Old Woman in Hospice Care: ‘My Biggest Fan’
“So instead of cancel, I’m gonna do the best show we can for you,” he added.
Members of Guns N’ Roses updated fans about the concert on Twitter.
“Thank you Abu Dhabi! @axlrose pulled a damn miracle…the man was beyond ill, and pulled off something I’ve never seen in my 40 yrs of playing,” Duff McKagan wrote. “You all pulled him thru. Til next time!”
RELATED VIDEO: Toni Braxton Admits She Always ‘Has to Go Potty’ Right Before She Goes Onstage
“Abu Dhabi, you guys were f—ing great tonight!” Slash tweeted. “Axl was severely ill. But you all were hugely supportive. Thanks for that. We’ll see again next time! Cheers!”
Guns N’ Roses’ Rose, Slash and McKagan reunited in 2016, the Wall Street Journal reported at the time. The group’s Not in This Lifetime Tour has upcoming dates in Johannesburg, South Africa, and Honolulu.
RELATED: Christina Aguilera Postpones Second Tour Date After Losing Voice: ‘It’s Killing Me’
“I missed being on a stage with Axl and Duff,” Slash told Rolling Stone in August. “I missed that combination. It whet the appetite to do more.”