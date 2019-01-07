Axl Rose is back!

The Guns N’ Roses frontman, 56, recently released a new song titled “Rock the Rock” — his first in more than a decade after the band dropped their last album, Chinese Democracy, in 2008. The track is part of the new Looney Tunes reboot airing on the streaming service Boomerang.

On Friday, Boomerang confirmed Rose’s involvement by releasing a music video featuring a cartoon version of the rock legend singing with a backup band consisting of Bugs Bunny and Porky Pig as they stop an asteroid from destroying the Earth with the sheer force of rock music. The animated Rose can even be seen in the clip doing his signature “snake dance” move.

The song previously appeared in the New Looney Tunes episode “Armageddon Outta Here: Part Two,” which aired in late December.

Guns N’ Roses concluded their Not in This Lifetime Tour on Dec. 8, and the two-year trek featured the Looney Tunes theme song as the band’s opening music for their shows.

Axl Rose. Victor Lerena/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In November, Guns N’ Roses performed hits including “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “November Rain” before ending their Abu Dhabi concert early due to Rose feeling ill.

“So they’ve got me on IVs and a bunch of injections because I got sick today,” Rose said at the concert, as captured in an attendee’s video. “I’ve been throwing up for about the last five hours.”

“So instead of cancel, I’m gonna do the best show we can for you,” he added.

