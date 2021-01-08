Axl Rose Gifted Dave Grohl with the 'Nicest F—ing Guitar' After Borrowing His Concert Throne

"It was an incredibly kind and classy gesture, and I was very appreciative," said the rocker

Paying it forward.

In a new interview with Classic Rock magazine, Dave Grohl opened up about the numerous times he's been called upon to lend out the custom, light-up "throne" he used on tour back in 2015 after breaking his leg.

"So Axl [Rose] took it out with Guns N' Roses, then he took it out with AC/DC, and then all of a sudden I became the guy you come to if you break a limb on tour, like Thrones R Us," Grohl, 51, told Classic Rock.

After lending the concert throne to Rose, 58, in 2016 for Guns N' Roses' reunion tour, Grohl passed it along to Old Dominion frontman Matthew Ramsey in 2019, who used it to get back on the road after undergoing surgery on his leg.

Grohl went on to reveal that as a special thank you, Rose sent the Foo Fighters rocker a very personal gift.

"He had Slash go pick me a guitar," Grohl shared. "And he picked me an early-'60s Gibson ES 335 Dot, which to this day is the nicest f—ing guitar I have ever played in my life. It was an incredibly kind and classy gesture, and I was very appreciative."

"So many jokes were thrown around about using Dave Grohl's throne, finally we just decided to ask and see what happened," Ramsey said in 2019. "I'm sure Dave didn't know that when he created this thing, everyone would want to use it. But, it has been an honor to sit on, and more importantly, it's allowing us to keep the show on the road. Our fans are truly grateful. We owe him big for that."

Ahead of his first post-surgery show that February, Ramsey even shared a photo of himself posing with the throne.