The Guns N' Roses singer explained that he speaks out from "a sense of outrage, obligation [and] responsibility to say something"

Axl Rose Explains 'Disdain' for Trump Administration, Says He Speaks Out So He's Not 'Complicit'

Axl Rose is explaining why he chooses to speak out on political issues.

In a message shared on social media for the Fourth of July holiday, the Guns N' Roses frontman, 58, wrote about his "disdain" for the current Trump administration at the White House. Rose admitted that his political stance is has been known for some time, defending his sometimes "strong" approach to voicing his viewpoints.

"My disdain 4 r current administration n' what I perceive as its threat to r democracy is no secret," he began the post. "I'm not all that active w/social media n' tho I more than appreciate anyone who takes an interest in something I might post I don't really have an interest in how many followers or retweets etc. I have. ... my political or social issue posts rn't about me. They're about the issues."

Rose said that his posts commentating on current events tend to be "coming from a sense of outrage, obligation n' responsibility to say something at times when I feel not to is being complicit (as opposed to a desire for attention or self promotion)."

"I'm nobody," he continued, "just a citizen that like everyone else has my own opinions n' believes in my heart that ultimately I want what's best for not just r country but for humanity, wildlife n' r environment n' other’s as opposed to right, left or any other wing fascism r at least in this country free to disagree."

The musician added that he speaks out when he feels "this administration ... or perhaps media, in entertainment or the public says or does something that in my view supports or caters to the irresponsibility of this administration or various issues w/government or law enforcement."

He said of how he voices those opinions: "Perhaps a strong or perhaps considered by some a lewd or immature response or opinion. It happens."

Frequently calling out President Donald Trump and his behavior online, Rose tweeted in January 2018 that the White House "is the current US gold standard of what can be considered disgraceful." He added at the time: "Along with several other condescending adjectives the current WH has no room to call virtually anyone disgraceful."

Like other artists and groups (including R.E.M., Rihanna and Panic! at the Disco, to name a few), Guns N' Roses is also very much against Trump, 74, using their songs at campaign events. Back in November 2018, Rose posted a series of tweets bashing the band's catalog being used at rallies.

"Just so ya know... GNR like a lot of artists opposed to the unauthorized use of their music at political events has formally requested r music not b used at Trump rallies or Trump associated events," he wrote at the time.