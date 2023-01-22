Axl Rose, Alanis Morissette and More Deliver Emotional Performances at Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial

Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins was also among the musicians to perform during a memorial service held at the Graceland mansion on Sunday

By
Published on January 22, 2023

Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses and Alanis Morissette were among the musicians who performed at a memorial on Sunday to celebrate the life of Lisa Marie Presley, who died at 54 on Jan. 12.

The service, held at the Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, kicked off with a rendition of "Amazing Grace" by Jason Clark and the Tennessee Mass Choir, followed by speeches from Joel Weinshanker, Pastor Dwayne Hunt and A.C. Wharton.

Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins then sang the band's "To Sheila" while playing acoustic guitar before Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, read a poem titled "A Tribute to the Children."

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: Billy Corgan performs onstage at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley on January 22, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. Presley, 54, the only child of American singer Elvis Presley, died January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Billy Corgan. Jason Kempin/Getty

Next, Morissette, 48, appeared to perform her 2021 single "Rest," accompanied by a pianist.

More speeches were then given by Jerry Schilling, Priscilla Presley and daughter Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, on his wife's behalf.

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: Alanis Morissette performs onstage at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley on January 22, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. Presley, 54, the only child of American singer Elvis Presley, died January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Alanis Morissette. Jason Kempin/Getty

Rose, 60, then took to the stage and delivered a speech before sitting at the piano to perform Guns N' Roses' 1992 single "November Rain."

Last week, the rock star paid tribute to Lisa Marie following his close friend's sudden death. "I will miss my friend Lisa. Her passing, just as her son's, or as a kid, her father's, doesn't seem real," he said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE at the time. "Lisa loved her family, all her children. My heart goes out to them."

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: Axl Rose performs at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley on January 22, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. Presley, 54, the only child of American singer Elvis Presley, died January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Axl Rose. Jason Kempin/Getty

A benediction was then articulated by Pastor Dwayne Hunt, and the Blackwood Brothers Quartet appeared afterward to perform the hymns "How Great Thou Art" and "Sweet, Sweet Spirit."

To close out the service, Joel Weinshanker delivered closing remarks before Jason Clark and the Tennessee Mass Choir returned to the stage to perform "Revelation 19:1."

