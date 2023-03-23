Avril Lavigne (in Her Custom Chain!) and Tyga Step Out Holding Hands After Confirming Romance

Avril Lavigne has been spotted holding hands with Tyga while wearing the sparkling new $80,000 necklace the rapper had custom-made for her.

Lavigne and Tyga were photographed leaving NBA star Kyrie Irving's birthday party at The Nice Guy nightclub in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Lavigne wore the 50 carats of white and black diamonds over a baggy black sweater with Snoop Dogg's face printed on the front, along with a white miniskirt and clutching a small Prada handbag. Tyga wore multiple diamond chains of his own, a black jacket and what appeared to be leather cargo pants with zips running down the entire length of his legs.

The "Taste" rapper, 33, recently gifted the "Sk8er Boi" punk rocker, 38, with the custom-made necklace from Mavani & Co Jewelry, which cost him $80,000.

The pair were also together at SZA's concert at the Los Angeles Forum on Wednesday night, where they both shared videos to their Instagram Stories from the same angle of the singer's performance.

It was a must-see event for some other big-name celebrities too, with Justin and Hailey Baldwin Bieber, Adele and Kim Kardashian also at the SZA concert.

Lavigne and Tyga confirmed their romance when they were photographed sharing a kiss outside the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. A day later, the duo sat front row at the Y/Project Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear fashion show.

Last month, an insider told PEOPLE that Lavigne and ex-fiancé Mod Sun had called off their engagement after less than a year.

"Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple," the insider said at the time.