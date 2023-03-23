Avril Lavigne (in Her Custom Chain!) and Tyga Step Out Holding Hands After Confirming Romance

The Sk8er Boi singer was wearing the $80,000 diamond necklace Tyga recently had custom-made for her

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 23, 2023 04:00 PM
avril lavigne, tyga
Avril Lavigne and Tyga exit Kyrie Irving's birthday party at The Nice Guy nightclub Wednesday night. Photo: BACKGRID

Avril Lavigne has been spotted holding hands with Tyga while wearing the sparkling new $80,000 necklace the rapper had custom-made for her.

Lavigne and Tyga were photographed leaving NBA star Kyrie Irving's birthday party at The Nice Guy nightclub in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Lavigne wore the 50 carats of white and black diamonds over a baggy black sweater with Snoop Dogg's face printed on the front, along with a white miniskirt and clutching a small Prada handbag. Tyga wore multiple diamond chains of his own, a black jacket and what appeared to be leather cargo pants with zips running down the entire length of his legs.

The "Taste" rapper, 33, recently gifted the "Sk8er Boi" punk rocker, 38, with the custom-made necklace from Mavani & Co Jewelry, which cost him $80,000.

The pair were also together at SZA's concert at the Los Angeles Forum on Wednesday night, where they both shared videos to their Instagram Stories from the same angle of the singer's performance.

It was a must-see event for some other big-name celebrities too, with Justin and Hailey Baldwin Bieber, Adele and Kim Kardashian also at the SZA concert.

Lavigne and Tyga confirmed their romance when they were photographed sharing a kiss outside the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. A day later, the duo sat front row at the Y/Project Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear fashion show.

Last month, an insider told PEOPLE that Lavigne and ex-fiancé Mod Sun had called off their engagement after less than a year.

"Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple," the insider said at the time.

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 16: Avril Lavigne and Tyga are seen on March 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Tyga Buys Avril Lavigne a Custom-Made $80,000 Diamond Necklace amid New Romance
Mandatory Credit: Photo by ExclusiveAccess/Shutterstock (13797117a) Avril Lavigne and Tyga Y/Project show, Front Row, Autumn Winter 2023, Paris Fashion Week, France - 07 Mar 2023
Avril Lavigne and Tyga Sit Front Row at Paris Fashion Week in Matching Black Leather Outfits
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 06: Tyga and Avril Lavigne attend the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party as part of Paris Fashion Week at Pavillon des Invalides on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Avril Lavigne and Tyga Are 'Getting to Know Each Other' as They Share Kiss in Paris: Source
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Mod Sun attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)
Mod Sun Says He's So 'Grateful to Have Real Friends' amid Ex Avril Lavigne's New Romance with Tyga
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Tyga and Avril Lavigne (who recently separated from her fiancé Mod Sun) are pictured arriving together at Leonardo Dicaprio's party at Kuku restaurant in Paris
Avril Lavigne and Tyga Are Spotted Arriving Together at Leonardo DiCaprio's Party in Paris
Avril Lavigne Sounds Off on Topless Protester Who Stormed the JUNO Awards Stage: 'Get the F--- Off'
Avril Lavigne Sounds Off on Topless Protester Who Stormed the Juno Awards Stage: 'Get the F--- Off'
Avril Lavigne and Brody Jenner ; Tyga and Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne's Dating History: From Brody Jenner to Tyga
Avril Lavigne attends the Courrèges Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2023 in Paris, France.
Avril Lavigne Lets Her Clothes Do the Talking at Fashion Week Post-Mod Sun Split: 'Trust Your Instincts'
Madonna Hosts Rebel Heart Concert After Party At Marquee Nightclub
Madonna Shares Fun Video of Her Edgy 2023 Oscars Party Outfit and Night Out with 'the Gang': Watch!
US singer/actress Cher and rapper Alexander Edwards arrive for the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show on March 9, 2023
Cher and Alexander 'AE' Edwards Share Steamy Kiss as They Make Red Carpet Debut at Versace Show
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves Pals Around with Some Cute Pups on the 'Tonight Show,' Plus Sharon Stone, Snoop Dogg and More
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun's Relationship Timeline
95th Annual Academy Awards - Lady Gaga butt
Lady Gaga Surprises on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet in Fresh-Off-the-Runway Gown with Butt-Exposing Rear View
Tyga (L) and Kylie Jenner attend the Alexander Wang Spring 2016 fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Pier 94 on September 12, 2015 in New York City
Kylie Jenner and Tyga's Relationship: A Look Back
Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
See All the Can't-Miss Moments from Paris Fashion Week and Beyond
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd's Relationship: A Look Back