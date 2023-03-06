Avril Lavigne and Tyga Are 'Getting to Know Each Other' as They Share Kiss in Paris: Source

Avril Lavigne and Tyga are going public in the most romantic city on Earth.

On Monday, Lavigne, 38, and Tyga, 33, were photographed sharing a kiss outside the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party at Paris Fashion Week.

"Tyga and Avril are getting to know each other," a source tells PEOPLE. "It's very new. It's very casual."

The couple were previously seen arriving together at Leonardo DiCaprio's party at Kùkù restaurant in Paris last Wednesday.

Last month, an insider told PEOPLE that Lavigne and her fiancé Mod Sun had called off their engagement after less than a year.

"Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple," the insider said.

Tyga and Lavigne were first spotted dining together at Nobu last month, but a source told PEOPLE at the time: "Avril and Tyga are genuinely friends and nothing more. There was absolutely no third party involved in the split."

Mod Sun, 35, addressed their split last week on Instagram, sharing photos and videos of himself performing.

"In 1 week my entire life completely changed… I just know there's a plan for it all. I'll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken," he wrote. "Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage."