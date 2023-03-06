Entertainment Music Avril Lavigne and Tyga Are 'Getting to Know Each Other' as They Share Kiss in Paris: Source "It's very new. It's very casual," a source tells PEOPLE of Lavigne and Tyga's budding romance after they were seen sharing a kiss Monday during Paris Fashion Week By Lanae Brody Lanae Brody Instagram Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines and Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 6, 2023 10:15 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Avril Lavigne and Tyga are going public in the most romantic city on Earth. On Monday, Lavigne, 38, and Tyga, 33, were photographed sharing a kiss outside the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party at Paris Fashion Week. "Tyga and Avril are getting to know each other," a source tells PEOPLE. "It's very new. It's very casual." Avril Lavigne and Tyga Are Spotted Arriving Together at Leonardo DiCaprio's Party in Paris The couple were previously seen arriving together at Leonardo DiCaprio's party at Kùkù restaurant in Paris last Wednesday. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Last month, an insider told PEOPLE that Lavigne and her fiancé Mod Sun had called off their engagement after less than a year. "Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple," the insider said. Tyga and Lavigne were first spotted dining together at Nobu last month, but a source told PEOPLE at the time: "Avril and Tyga are genuinely friends and nothing more. There was absolutely no third party involved in the split." Arnold Jerocki/Getty Mod Sun, 35, addressed their split last week on Instagram, sharing photos and videos of himself performing. RELATED VIDEO: Avril Lavigne Receives A Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "In 1 week my entire life completely changed… I just know there's a plan for it all. I'll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken," he wrote. "Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage."