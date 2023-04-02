Avril Lavigne Holds Onto Tyga During Bike Ride and Stroll in Malibu — See the Exclusive Photos

"They're very into each other," a source previously told PEOPLE of Avril Lavigne and Tyga after they were first romantically linked in February

By Staff Author
Published on April 2, 2023 03:52 PM
The punk singer and the rapper left Avril's beach mansion and took their Super 73 electric bike racing down the boardwalk and down to the beach. The couple laughed and joked as they strolled down to the sand in matching all black hooded track suits. The couple then rode back to the mansion that Avril's just put on the market for $12 millions dollars. Avril's ex, Mod Sun's Mercedes G Wagon has been relegated from inside the property to outside on the road and Tyga's black Mercedes Maybach sedan has taken its place. A sign that the 'Sk8er Boi' singer has well and truly moved on. Mod Sun who was taken aback by their split is currently touring and hasn't had a chance to collect his vehicle.
Photo: BACKGRID

Avril Lavigne and Tyga have taken their romance to the beaches of Malibu.

In PEOPLE exclusive photos of the Grammy Award-nominated artists, Lavigne, 38, and Tyga, 33, wore matching black hoodies as they enjoyed a bike ride and a stroll in the sand on Sunday after they were first romantically linked in February.

She grabbed onto the side of the Legendary artist's waist while riding on the back of his fat-tire bike before stretching their legs along the coast.






Lavigne and Tyga were first spotted dining together at Nobu in February, a day before a source confirmed to PEOPLE that she and Mod Sun had called off their engagement after 11 months.

Another source told PEOPLE at the time: "Avril and Tyga are genuinely friends and nothing more. There was absolutely no third party involved in the split."




The two were later spotted arriving together at Leonardo DiCaprio's party during Paris Fashion Week last month, days before they were photographed sharing a kiss in the City of Lights.

Although Tyga bought an $80,000 diamond necklace for the Love Sux artist and a source told PEOPLE that "they're very into each other," they noted: "They're still not exclusive and just getting to know each other."



"They're taking things very slowly to be on the safe side and really get to know each other before diving into something serious," the insider added. "But they are spending a lot of time together. He's about to get locked in working on new music."

