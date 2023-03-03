Avril Lavigne and Tyga Are Spotted Arriving Together at Leonardo DiCaprio's Party in Paris

Avril Lavigne and Tyga are spending time together.

On Wednesday night, the punk rock princess and the rapper were spotted arriving together at Leonardo DiCaprio's party at Kùkù restaurant in Paris.

The spotting comes after TMZ published photos of the "Girlfriend" singer hugging Tyga after sharing a meal at Nobu restaurant. The next day, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that her engagement to Mod Sun was over.

"Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple," said the insider.

The images sparked dating rumors between the singer-songwriter, 38, and the "Taste" rapper, 33, but another source told PEOPLE at the time: "Avril and Tyga are genuinely friends and nothing more. There was absolutely no third party involved in the split."

Meanwhile, a rep for Mod Sun told PEOPLE in a statement: "They were together and engaged as of three days ago when Mod left for tour so if anything has changed that's news to him. Mod will be performing tonight in Portland at The Hawthorne Theater."

Lavigne and Mod Sun, 35, were last publicly seen together at a pre-Grammy event celebrating Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman in Los Angeles.

After calling off the engagement, Mod Sun shared a statement on Instagram where he said he was focusing on healing his heartbreak.

"In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there's a plan for it all," he wrote. "I'll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken 💔"

Mod Sun, who is currently on tour, said that performing each night for fans has helped him stay positive.

"Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing," he wrote. "I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage."

Lavigne and Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Smith, met in January 2021 and released a collaborative single titled "Flames" the same month. They were first romantically linked the following month and later got engaged in April 2022.