"Baby you can BITE ME," Avril Lavigne captioned a short clip of herself and Travis Barker performing their upcoming collaboration "Bite Me" after signing with his DTA Records

Avril Lavigne Tells Travis Barker to 'Bite Me' as She Leaks Teaser of New Collab on TikTok

Avril Lavigne Tells Travis Barker to 'Bite Me' as They Tease New Collab on TikTok

Avril Lavigne Tells Travis Barker to 'Bite Me' as They Tease New Collab on TikTok

Avril Lavigne is making all our early aughts pop punk dreams come true with her new single.

The eight-time Grammy Award nominee, 37, teased her upcoming collaboration with Travis Barker — entitled "Bite Me" — in a short video posted to TikTok on Saturday, a day after announcing the track. "Baby you can BITE ME," Lavigne captioned the clip.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You should have known better / To f--- with someone like me / Forever and ever / You're gonna wish I was your wifey / Should have held on / Should have treated me right," she sang into a mic, while playing guitar in a pink-lit rehearsal space. A shirtless Barker, 45, joined her on the drums.

Lavigne linked to the clip from her Instagram Story, sharing a screenshot of her text exchange with the Blink-182 drummer. "Can I leak Bite Me on TikTok?" she wrote. "What?" Barker responded, before she sent: "Oops I just did it."

The Canadian artist announced the song Friday, posting the single art to Instagram, in which she sat on the floor next to a black and red heart-shaped cake, scribed with "Bite Me" in red icing. "Are you ready to 'BITE ME'?" she wrote in the caption, announcing that the track drops Nov. 10.

She and Barker will debut the single next week, performing it live for the first time on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Lavigne announced that she joined Barker's DTA Records earlier this week, posting photos of her contract signing, which quickly got messy with champagne and cake. They went all out for the occasion, decorating with mylar balloons that read "DTA x Avril."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Avril Lavigne Tells Travis Barker to 'Bite Me' as They Tease New Collab on TikTok Credit: Avril Lavigne/Instagram

"Let's f--- s--- up! Just signed a record contract to Travis Barker's record label DTA Records! Should I drop my first single next week?" Avril captioned the photos. "Let's goooooo," Barker wrote in the comments.

The Let Go artist has been dating Barker's close friend and collaborator Mod Sun. The couple was first romantically linked in February, after dropping their collaboration "Flames" from his album Internet Killed the Rockstar in January, for which Barker served as a producer. They made their red carpet debut at the MTV Video Music Awards in September.

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney & Travis and Megan Fox & MGK: Celebrity Astrology Investigation