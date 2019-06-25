Avril Lavigne Is Set to Tour America for the First Time in 5 Years — See the Dates

“When You’re Gone,” it’s only inevitable that you’ll return!

For the first time since 2014, Avril Lavigne is set to hit the road in America this fall on a 15-date trek spanning from Sept. 14 through Oct. 11.

Kicking off in Seattle, the Head Above Water Tour 2019 will conclude with a show in Philadelphia, including stops in Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Boston and more.

“Hey everyone! I’m so excited to be announcing the Head Above Water Tour. It’s finally here,” Lavigne, 34, told her followers in an Instagram video on Monday.

The last time Lavigne went on tour in the United States was on The Avril Lavigne Tour, which kicked off on Dec. 1, 2013, in Hidalgo, Texas. The North American leg of the tour concluded in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on June 28, 2014 — almost exactly five years ago.

In a separate post on Instagram Monday, the Canadian singer shared that portions of the new tour’s ticket sales will benefit The Avril Lavigne Foundation, “to raise awareness & fund treatment for those in need!”

“AND … we have done something extra to add to the fun! Please go to www.CharityStars.com/AvrilTour to bid on nostalgic items from ‘The Best Damn Tour,’ my personal clothing, amazing T.B.D.T guitars from Fender, and even a brand new exclusive t-shirt and tank top — all to help us #FightLyme,” added Lavigne, who has been open in the past about her own battle with Lyme disease.

“To thank you for your support, all participants are automatically entered to win a pair of my personal VIP seats to the show of their choice,” she continued. “Three lucky winners will be selected once the auction closes — and I hope you’re one of them!”

“Can’t wait to see you on the road. Xo Avril,” added the “Complicated” hitmaker. “PS: Check back often because I’m going to keep adding new items!”

While the fan pre-sale registration has ended, Rolling Stone reports that a Citi card pre-sale will run from Wednesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m., while general ticket sales will commence on Friday at 10 a.m.

Lavigne’s full tour schedule is as follows: