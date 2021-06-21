"He was a…" Avril Lavigne wrote in the caption of her first TikTok, making a nod to her hit single "Sk8er Boi" with professional skateboarder Tony Hawk

Avril Lavigne Makes Her TikTok Debut - With a Little Help from 'Sk8er Boi' Tony Hawk

Avril Lavigne is bringing some early aughts nostalgia to our feeds with her TikTok debut.

The 8-time Grammy Award nominee, 36, enlisted fellow millennial preteen icon Tony Hawk to help recreate her 2002 hit single "Sk8er Boi" for the short clip. "He was a…" Lavigne wrote in the caption, referencing the earworm's memorable lyrics.

She lip-synced the song atop a halfpipe with the ocean in the background as she donned her signature look from the song's era: a sleeveless black t-shirt with matching shorts and a striped necktie. As the chorus played, the video then cut to Hawk, 53, wearing the same tie as he did a few quick tricks on his board.

The "Pop Punk Queen" also used Instagram to announce the collaboration, posting a photo of herself and the professional skateboarder. "I just posted my first @tiktok with the legendary @tonyhawk… go check it out!" she captioned the images.

Lavigne landed a Grammy nomination for best female rock vocal performance with the single, which appeared on her debut album Let Go. It was also her second consecutive top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 after she dropped her debut single "Complicated" earlier that year.

She recently showed off her own "sk8ing" skills on the same halfpipe in a video she posted last month to Instagram. Lavigne was slowly picking up momentum in the clip as her boyfriend Mod Sun could be heard in the background cheering her on and telling her to be careful, right before she falls off her board.

"Hope this makes you laugh as hard as it's made my friends and I laugh all week," Lavigne wrote in the caption. "That's what I get for sk8ing in my slippers and dress."

Lavigne was first romantically linked to Mod Sun, 34, in February after they collaborated on his song "Flames" in January. She told PEOPLE that they "had an immediate connection from the first day in the studio."