Avril Lavigne Teases 'Sk8er Boi' Movie That Will Take Hit Song 'to the Next Level'

Avril Lavigne is bringing one of her biggest hits to life onscreen.

The singer, 37, is turning her 2002 single "Sk8er Boi" into a feature film. Lavigne told the She Is the Voice podcast that she plans to celebrate the upcoming 20th anniversary of the single with a movie.

"Recently with it being almost the 20th anniversary, a lot of people have been asking me to play this song on some TV shows, so it keeps getting brought back up and people will always reference it to me," Lavigne said.

Adding that "Sk8er Boi" is one of her favorite songs to perform live, she said, "I'm actually going to turn this song into a film… and take it to the next level."

Lavigne, who wrote the song when she was just 17 years old, told She Is the Voice that "Sk8er Boi" was inspired by her own high school experience.

"You know what it was like in high school, you have all the different groups and cliques, and there's like skaters, preps, jocks," she said. "It's kind of like a missed opportunity at love."

Lavigne continued, "The skater boy is in love with the preppy girl but like she's too cool for him but then five years from now she's feeding the baby and she's all alone and she wishes she would have followed her heart and not tried to live up to society's expectations."

Avril Lavigne Sk8r Boi Credit: Avril Lavigne/Youtube

The singer did not share any additional details about the "Sk8er Boi" movie, but the upcoming project will follow the music video she created for the song, which tells the story of a ballet dancer who secretly falls in love with an eventual rock star but rejects him because of his "skater boy" appearance.

In the lyrics for the hit song, Lavigne shares that she is the lucky one in the end, revealing that she and the titular "Sk8er Boi" struck up a romance.

She sings, "I'm with the skater boy / I said, "See you later, boy" / I'll be backstage after the show / I'll be at a studio / Singing the song we wrote / About a girl you used to know."

"Sk8er Boi" was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance in 2003, and was named No. 5 on a list of the best pop-punk choruses of the 21st century published by Spin Magazine.