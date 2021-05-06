"Hope this makes you laugh as hard as it's made my friends and I laugh all week," the "Sk8er Boi" singer wrote on her Instagram

Avril Lavigne Jokes About Her 'Sk8ing' as She Shares Video of Herself Falling Off a Skateboard

Avril Lavigne is still a "sk8er" at heart.

On Tuesday, the "Sk8er Boi" singer, 36, shared a video of herself skateboarding in a long black dress and pink fuzzy slippers — before wiping out hard.

In the clip, Lavigne can be seen showing off her skateboarding skills on a backyard half pipe as boyfriend Mod Sun cheers her on. After he tells her to "be careful" on the board, Lavigne takes a huge tumble and falls to the floor.

"Are you still videoing?" she asks, laughing from the floor. "I'm okay."

Lavigne also made light of her spill in the caption of the post, writing, "Hope this makes you laugh as hard as it's made my friends and I laugh all week. That's what I get for sk8ing in my slippers and dress. 🙄🛹."

Mod Sun, whose stage moniker stands for "Movement On Dreams Stand Under None," replied in the comments section, "Ur the cutest thing on this planet."

The couple — whose duet "Flames" was released in January — recently opened up to PEOPLE about their collaboration and how they "had an immediate connection from the first day in the studio."

Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne

"He's an incredible artist and producer," Lavigne said in a statement. "This is the first of many. Proud of what we made with 'Flames.' "

The pair first sparked dating rumors in February, after they were photographed going to dinner together at the BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that they had been working in the studio "nearly every day for over two months" on Lavigne's new album that's set to come out later this year.

Since then, they've been spotted out on multiple double dates with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, and a source confirmed they are "fully on and having fun" after dating for a "few" months.

The duo released an acoustic version of "Flames" last month.

" 'Flames' is a very special song," Lavigne told PEOPLE in a statement. "I love how the acoustic version turned out. It really brings another layer of emotion to the song."