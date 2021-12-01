Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun were first spotted on a dinner date in February after collaborating on the track "Flames"

Avril Lavigne Says She 'Tried to Resist' Falling in Love with Mod Sun: 'The Most I've Ever Tried'

Avril Lavigne is in love — but getting to that point was certainly, well, complicated.

The pop-punk queen, 37, is happy in her relationship with fellow musician Mod Sun, 34, but almost didn't allow herself to fall for him as they worked in the studio on her forthcoming album, she told Nylon in a new interview.

"I tried to resist it, hard," she said. "The most I've ever tried to."

Lavigne even quipped that stumbling upon romance as she made music about her broken heart was "hilarious."

"I wrote that one on my own," she told Nylon of one particularly emotional song. "It was like, 'OK, don't tell me you love me unless you mean it. Because I don't want to get f—d up again."

The "Complicated" singer, who was previously married to Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger and Sum 41 rocker Deryck Whibley, said that before meeting Mod Sun, she'd had her heart broken numerous times, and had all but sworn off romance after a particularly bad breakup.

"Honestly, I really believed in love. And then I went through the wringer with it," she said. "Then I finally got back up on my feet and had a relationship just to get f—d over again. I was just like, 'I can't believe that I've been hurt or mistreated by this many people. I need a break from relationships."

She added, "I feel like I've had the wind knocked out of me over and over. I'm f—ing sick of it. I need to take care of me right now.' So I bought a house, and I wasn't waiting for a guy to start a future with. I was like, 'I'm doing this for me now. I'm the only person, I'm the only one I can rely on.'"

Soon, however, she met the rapper and producer (born Derek Smith) and they teamed up for the track "Flames" for his album Internet Killed the Rockstar. Lavigne said in April that from the first day in the studio together, they'd "had an immediate connection."

By February, they'd been spotted on a dinner date in West Hollywood, and in September, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Later that month, Mod Sun wished the singer a happy birthday on Instagram in a heartfelt post that called her his soulmate and "the love of my life."

"Happy birthday to my soulmate, the love of my life, my favorite person in the world…..my angel. To the most radiant + graceful woman I've ever laid eyes on, you have made my dreams come true in so many ways," he captioned the post. "You are my calm in the chaos + my shelter from the storm. You are elegance + rock n roll wrapped up in one body."

Lavigne later responded to his post, and commented "The sweetest most beautiful words ever. So glad I get to spend it with you my sunshine. 'I la la la la la la la la la love you' 💚💖."

After several years out of the spotlight, the Canadian singer is gearing up for the release of her seventh studio album, and most recently released the single "Bite Me" with Travis Barker.

She told Nylon that while the forthcoming record will include songs about heartbreak and breakups, it's, for the most part, "light and happy."