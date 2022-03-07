iHeartRadio SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women Who Make Music and Culture will stream live on Tuesday evening on iHeartRadio's YouTube and Facebook pages

Avril Lavigne Says the 'Key' Is to Be 'Your Unapologetic Self': 'Listen to Yourself'

Avril Lavigne is singing "What the Hell" and is unapologetically herself!

In honor of iHeartMedia and SeeHer teaming up to celebrate International Women's Day with the second annual iHeartRadio SeeHer Hear Her: Celebrating Women Who Make Music and Culture, the punk rock princess revealed her key to success in a promo video shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

"I'd say the key is being your unapologetic self because there's so many people that have opinions," Lavigne, 37, says in the clip. "And it's okay to listen to opinions but at the end of the day I think it's most important to listen to yourself."

Avril Lavigne

The virtual event will take place on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET and will highlight influential artists with interviews from Lavigne, Alicia Keys, Maren Morris and more during the one-hour live special, which will stream on iHeartRadio's YouTube and Facebook pages.

The event will dive into the three stars' lives: from their childhood dreams and who inspired them, to achieving their goals and the road that led them to their success today.

The special will also showcase how these women use their music platform to encourage other women — and will explore challenges they face in the music industry, which are ultimately universal.

"More women need to feel seen, heard and represented in media, music, and culture today – which is why we're excited to partner with SeeHer on International Women's Day and beyond to share the wins and celebrate what's possible, in order to inspire a generation of young women to follow their dreams," Gayle Troberman, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for iHeartMedia said in a press release.

She continued, "The show is all about seeing and hearing what it takes to succeed from the incredible women who are breaking the rules and breaking down the barriers in music and entertainment. It's great entertainment, it's great storytelling, and it's a rallying cry for every aspiring singer, songwriter, and performer to get started."

In a similar sentiment last week during her cover story interview with Alt Press, the "Bite Me" singer said she comes off as unapproachable — but it's for a reason.

"Honestly, a lot of people, when they meet me, [they] think I'm going to be a bitch," the "Girlfriend" singer told rapper Rico Nasty. "I'm actually really nice. They're always like, 'Oh, my God, you're totally not what I was expecting.' People think I'm, like, whatever. I was weird, tough and strong."

She continued, "You [had to] stand up for yourself. You might come across as a bitch, but I think being a bitch is a really good thing. I'm totally a f---ing bitch, and that's a good thing. It means that you're not a doormat. You're not a pushover, and you speak your mind."

That strong will is something Lavigne has had to embody her entire career in order to get where she is today.

"I'm stubborn and strong-willed and strong-minded, and if I feel a certain way, I stick to it. I'm constantly fighting. I've been fighting since day one to write my own songs. I had to fight my whole career to write the type of music I wanted to write," the singer-songwriter said.

"Sometimes labels would give me pushback and didn't understand my vision. I had to always fight, and fight on each album to keep going in the musical direction I wanted to go, even if they're trying to sway me another way," she said.