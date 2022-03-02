Avril Lavigne Says 'Being a Bitch Is a Really Good Thing': 'You Speak Your Mind'
To Avril Lavigne, standing up for your needs is of the utmost importance — despite what people may think of you.
In a new cover story interview with Alt Press, the pop-punk princess opened up about various topics, including how she's told she comes off as unapproachable.
"Honestly, a lot of people, when they meet me, [they] think I'm going to be a bitch," the "Girlfriend" singer, 37, told rapper Rico Nasty. "I'm actually really nice. They're always like, 'Oh, my God, you're totally not what I was expecting.' People think I'm, like, whatever. I was weird, tough and strong."
She continued, "You [had to] stand up for yourself. You might come across as a bitch, but I think being a bitch is a really good thing. I'm totally a f---ing bitch, and that's a good thing. It means that you're not a doormat. You're not a pushover, and you speak your mind."
RELATED: Avril Lavigne Drops Seventh Studio Album Love Sux with Travis Barker's New Label DTA Records
That strong will is something Lavigne has had to embody her entire career in order to get where she is today.
"I'm stubborn and strong-willed and strong-minded, and if I feel a certain way, I stick to it. I'm constantly fighting. I've been fighting since day one to write my own songs. I had to fight my whole career to write the type of music I wanted to write," the singer-songwriter said.
"Sometimes labels would give me pushback and didn't understand my vision. I had to always fight, and fight on each album to keep going in the musical direction I wanted to go, even if they're trying to sway me another way," she said.
Lavigne also revealed the one thing she wants to do in music that she hasn't before: "make a Christmas record."
"Country music is hard. I listen to that s--- in my truck, and the f---ing lyrics are as real as it gets. It'd be cool to write a country song or something. Or do a duet with someone. Then [I'd like to do a] more old-school, classic type of rock album," she said.
To back that up, one of her main inspirations, she said, is a country music legend.
Speaking about who inspires her, the "Here's to Never Growing Up" singer recalled the time she met Shania Twain.
"I met Shania Twain when I was 14. This is before I had a record deal or anything. I won a f---ing contest at a local radio station to sing onstage with her," she recalled.
RELATED VIDEO: Avril Lavigne Reveals She Was on "a Break from Men" Before She Met Boyfriend Mod Sun: "I Followed My Heart"
She added, "I got to sing onstage with her at this sold-out arena in Ottawa, in Canada. She gave me an opportunity to get up onstage as a young kid, and that definitely helped me in my career. And she's someone I've stayed in touch with."
RELATED: Avril Lavigne Was on a 'Break from Men' Before She Met Boyfriend Mod Sun: 'I Followed My Heart'
Last week, Lavigne told PEOPLE that after a bad breakup in 2020, she swore off relationships until she met her current boyfriend Mod Sun.
I was like, 'I need a break from men,'" the "Bite Me" singer said, adding with a laugh: "Then two days later that all went out the window!"
The Grammy-nominated singer met rocker Mod (real name: Derek Smith) during a songwriting session, sparks flew, and they began dating "immediately," she said. "I just followed my heart."