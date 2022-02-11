The singer opened up about her slightly unconventional secret to looking young in an interview published Thursday

Avril Lavigne Reveals the 2 Beverages She Drinks to Help Her Look Just Like Her 'Sk8er Boi' Days

Avril Lavigne is spilling all her secrets about how she maintains her youthful glow.

The "Bite Me" singer, 37, opened up about the two beverages she relies on to keep her looking like the same fresh-faced 17-year-old who burst onto the music scene with her catchy, timeless hit, "Sk8er Boi," in 2002.

"My secret, I'm going to tell everybody is green juice and beer," she told The Sun in an interview published on Thursday.

Avril Lavigne Avril Lavigne in 2002 | Credit: Fryderyk Gabowicz/picture alliance/Getty

The "Complicated" singer, who signed to Travis Barker's DTA Records in November, went on to reveal that she's been working hard with the Blink-182 drummer, 46, on her seventh studio album, Love Sux.

"Since then I've been working with him, it's been super- fun. He's the president of my record company, which is, like, as cool as it gets," she said, noting that getting to work with Barker's bandmate, Mark Hoppus, on one of her new tracks was an experience she'll cherish forever.

"It was such an honor to work with Mark because I listened to Blink when I was very young," Lavigne explained to the outlet. " I don't get nervous as I'm just, like, thinking about the song and, like, giving it my all. But working with Mark, I was, like, 'Okay, this is crazy.' "

In December, a source close to Lavigne told PEOPLE that the singer and guitar player is looking forward to putting new music out into the world, and has been working hard day in and day out.

"She's making a huge comeback with her music," the source said. "Travis Barker is really guiding her and giving her great advice and using his contacts as well to collaborate and work with her."

Lavigne's boyfriend, Mod Sun, is also a big inspiration in her life, and has been playing a major role in helping her with her music, having collaborated on multiple songs together, including a stripped-down acoustic version of his hit, "Flames," as well as the acoustic version of Lavigne's latest single, "Bite Me" – Mod Sun directed the music video.