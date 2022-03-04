Avril Lavigne Reveals She Wrote Kelly Clarkson's Hit Song 'Breakaway': 'She Slayed' It

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, Lavigne talked all things music with the Grammy Award-winning artist and talk show host

Avril Lavigne's songwriting skills and Kelly Clarkson's voice equal a chart-topping match made in heaven!

In a video posted to The Kelly Clarkson Show's Instagram account on Thursday, the "Bite Me" singer, 37, whose new album Love Sux dropped at the end of February, revealed that she actually wrote the American Idol winner's hit song "Breakaway" nearly two decades ago.

"Okay so I wrote this song, recorded it for my first album," she began. "I did not use it, it went to Kelly, and she slayed. She did an incredible job with it."

"I wrote this song at a very young age, I was leaving my small town, went to the city and took a chance, I took a leap of faith on my career – it was like, a very scary thing," she explained, adding, "Leaving my world behind and taking a chance, was what this song was written about."

Lavigne was a guest on Thursday's episode of Clarkson's talk show, where they discussed all things music – including the irony of Lavigne meeting her boyfriend, Mod Sun, a couple days after writing the titular song on her new album.

"How funny is that?" the Grammy Award-nominated artist told Clarkson, 39. "I went into the studio and I'm literally like, 'Okay, here's where I'm at. I'm over love, I need a hot minute, I'm jaded on love right now.' "

"I wrote that song, 'Love Sux,' and that set the tone for this album," she continued. "Yeah… and then a couple days later, I had a boyfriend."

The pair collaborated on the track "Flames," which was released in January last year, and Lavigne told PEOPLE a few months later in April they "had an immediate connection from the first day in the studio."

In September last year, Mod Sun, 34, penned a sweet message to the pop-punk queen on her 37th birthday, calling her his "favorite person."

"Happy birthday to my soulmate, the love of my life, my favorite person in the world…..my angel. To the most radiant + graceful woman I've ever laid eyes on, you have made my dreams come true in so many ways," he captioned the post. "You are my calm in the chaos + my shelter from the storm. You are elegance + rock n roll wrapped up in one body."