Avril Lavigne Recreates Classic Let Go Album Cover in N.Y.C.: '20 Years Later…'

Avril Lavigne posed on Canal Street in the same spot where she shot the cover of her 2002 debut album

Avril Lavigne is taking a nostalgic walk down memory lane…which is this case just so happens to be in New York City.

The "Bite Me" singer, 37, recreated the cover of her hit debut album Let Go in a TikTok video, revisiting the same spot on Canal Street two decades later.

"Just went to the location where I shot the cover of my debut album "Let Go" here in New York," she wrote on Twitter, while she captioned the TikTok video, "20 years later…"

The clip hopped on a TikTok trend set to Simple Plan's "I'm Just a Kid" in which people recreate old photos of themselves and share both the original picture and the new one.

In her video, Lavigne, wearing all black, walks into the crosswalk and crosses her arms while staring down the camera, just as she did on the cover of Let Go.

"This is so amazing!" Mod Sun, to whom the singer was engaged in April, commented on TikTok.

Lavigne told PEOPLE in February that Let Go, which included hits like "Complicated" and "Sk8er Boi," is still "so special" to her, and that she has plans to celebrate it all year.

"I can't believe it's been 20 years," she said. "I'll probably play more songs from that album on tour."

The star — who returned to her pop-punk roots with her seventh album Love Sux in February — later reflected further on the record and its unlikely origins in an interview with The Guardian.

"I was getting out of high school and I just wanted to rock out," she said. "I want loud guitars, I want live drums … I want to write about the crazy stuff, the insane emotions, the good and the bad."

Lavigne said that upon moving to California from her small Canadian hometown after signing a record deal, she was clueless as to the ins and outs of Hollywood, and felt that because she was new to the scene and still a teenager, she often wasn't taken seriously.

"I was very clear on what I wanted to do and what I didn't want to do. I wanted to be angsty and to sound more like a band," Lavigne said of her artistry at the time. "I didn't want to be all bubblegum pop. I wanted to turn my emotions into lyrics. I was honestly just very, very pure."

The singer was in New York City to perform at Madison Square Garden with Machine Gun Kelly on his Mainstream Sellout tour Tuesday night.