"Happy birthday to my soulmate, the love of my life, my favorite person in the world…..my angel," Mod Sun wrote on Instagram

Avril Lavigne Receives Sweet Birthday Wish from Boyfriend Mod Sun: 'You Are My Calm in the Chaos'

Hey hey, you you! It's Avril Lavigne's birthday — and Mod Sun is showing her some love.

In a poetic Instagram post on Monday, Mod Sun, 34, wished his girlfriend, 37, a happy birthday — and called her "the love of his life."

"Happy birthday to my soulmate, the love of my life, my favorite person in the world…..my angel. To the most radiant + graceful woman I've ever laid eyes on, you have made my dreams come true in so many ways," he captioned the post. "You are my calm in the chaos + my shelter from the storm. You are elegance + rock n roll wrapped up in one body."

"I was born without you, dying to find you, I'll always remind you….I love you with all my heart @avrillavigne+ the best is yet to come. Happy birthday my little icon 💚," he continued.

Lavigne later responded to his post, and commented "The sweetest most beautiful words ever. So glad I get to spend it with you my sunshine. 'I la la la la la la la la la love you' 💚💖."

Earlier this month, Lavigne showed support for her boyfriend and wished him a "happy tour" ahead of his first show on his Internet Killed the Rockstar tour — alongside a series of photos with him and the band in an Instagram post.

"Wishing my love @modsun and the boys a happy tour. Internet Killed the Rockstar Tour kicks off tonight 💚 Some pics from last weekend," she captioned the post.

Mod Sun then responded by commenting: "F--- I love u so much. Thank u for everything babe. I can not wait for u to show the world what you've been working on. Ur an absolute icon + the most beautiful thing on this planet."

The couple also recently made their red carpet debut at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

At the award show, the couple posed together and made a punk-style statement as Lavigne rocked a hot-pink plaid suit alongside Mod Sun, who wore a black suit covered in patches.

VMA Arrivals Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne | Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

The couple first sparked dating rumors in February, after they were photographed going to dinner together at the BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that they had been working in the studio "nearly every day for over two months" on Lavigne's new album, set to release later this year.

In March, the couple was spotted together on a double date with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Mod Sun also raved about her to Entertainment Tonight Canada in January.