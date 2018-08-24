Exciting things are coming for Avril Lavigne.

Earlier this week, the “Complicated” singer, 33, tweeted some behind the scenes clips and photos of an upcoming music video — the first glimpse of new tunes from the Canadian artist.

One cheerful video shows Lavigne in front of a green screen making hand gestures while trying not to crack a smile. “BTS first music video shoot,” she captioned the video in a tweet.

Another post shows the artist with Elliot Lester, the director of her upcoming visuals. Smiling, they both tell the camera “we’re shooting a video.”

BTS first music video shoot 🎬 Elliott Lester pic.twitter.com/tFvTAJmitQ — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) August 22, 2018

Lester directed the Emmy-winning 2014 HBO movie Nightingale, and Selena Gomez’s 2008 “Tell Me Something I Don’t Know” music video, along with Hillary Duff’s “Why Not” in 2003. “Are you ready for your close up?” he asks the singer in another clip.

🎬set life with Elliott Lester pic.twitter.com/Y10zXsVJVH — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) August 23, 2018

Last week, Lavigne hinted that new music may be coming in the following month. “I can’t wait for September,” she tweeted on Aug. 18, adding that she was preparing for the music video.

I can’t wait for September 🌈💖🎼✨⭐️🌟💫chilling this weekend and prepping for my video shoot this week ! Fuck yasssss pic.twitter.com/gEng2zh5GF — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) August 18, 2018

On Thursday, the songstress tweeted a photo with her sister Michelle Lavigne, who seems to be working with the singer on this new leg of her musical journey.

“Team Lavigne #sister #werebackatitagain #iloveyou,” the singer tweeted about her sister, 27.

Earlier this year, a source close to Lavigne told PEOPLE that the Ontario-born singer “purposefully lived a quiet life” while recovering from Lyme disease, which she was diagnosed with in 2014.

“I could barely eat, and when we went to the pool, I had to leave and go lie in bed,” she told PEOPLE about her disease for a cover story in 2015. “My friends asked, ‘What’s wrong?’ I didn’t know.”

It appears the singer is back and new music is on its way. Her last album, a self-titled disc, was released in 2013 — though fans are speculating that AL6 will come later this year.